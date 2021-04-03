Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

A lifetime of its heroes of thousands of years, 22 kings and queens grab the world’s attention tonight from the heart of the Egyptian capital Cairo, which is marching in a historical royal procession, the most important archaeological event in the 21st century, by transferring royal mummies from the heart of Tahrir Square to the Museum of Civilization in Fustat, in light of Egyptian and international follow-up with wide interest .

Mahmoud’s family of 5 people live near Tahrir Square, where the father indicates that he is proud of this pure Egyptian historical event. He was close to all this period of his ancient Egyptian ancestors, but he did not imagine that they would move and dazzle the world after all these years of death, he says: “They still dazzle the world even thousands of years after their deaths.”

According to the Egyptian authorities, the most important archaeological event has major arrangements, as the Egyptians will spend their time watching the accident via television via El Mahrousa, while most of the main streets will be closed, as a number of traffic axes will be closed to all types of vehicles and individuals today from 6 pm to 8:30 pm evening.

The Egyptian state’s plan to run the royal motorcade includes closing all entry and exit points to Tahrir Square and the outlets leading to it from the 6th of October Bridge and the May 15 Bridge, closing the views of the 6th October Bridge coming to Nile Street and closing the El Galaa Bridge in the direction coming from Giza.

Mahmoud’s family and other Egyptian families are preparing today, Saturday, to see their ancestors, the kings of the ancient Egyptians, each of whom has a special story that distinguishes it historically. On it the world through thousands of years.

Mahmoud tells Al-Ittihad that he attended the march of King Ramses and transferred him from his square in the center of the country to the Tahrir Museum, while this step represented the beginning of his attention to the importance of Egyptian antiquities throughout history. 22 kings illuminate the land of the capital, Cairo, to revive their grandchildren once again.

The world is watching today, Saturday, that Egypt has transferred 22 mummies of kings and queens who ruled the country thousands of years ago, from their location in the exhibition halls of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square in the center of the capital Cairo, to the National Museum of Civilization in Fustat, one of the historical capitals of Egypt, located in the Old Cairo neighborhood. South of Cairo.

This will be in a huge procession, which will take place in the presence of the Director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, and international and local personalities concerned with human and world heritage.