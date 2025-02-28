From time to time, stories about dogs arise that manage to return home after touring incredible distances. They are stories where animals cross entire cities or where they return after weeks and even disappeared months, and that feed the fascination with dog guidance skills.

It is well known that they have an exceptional sense of smell, Between 10,000 and 100,000 times more acute than that of humansa skill that allows them to follow smell traces for kilometers. However, recent research suggests that their ability to return home goes beyond the simple monitoring of olfactory footprints.

A study conducted in the Czech Republic and published in the magazine Eliferevealed that dogs You can use the Earth’s magnetic field as a guide (Magnetorreception or magnetoception). In the experiment, 27 dogs of 10 different races equipped with GPS cameras and necklaces participated in more than 600 tests carried out in forests. The dogs were released in unknown areas and their tours analyzed when they returned with their caregivers.

Beyond smell: the internal compass of dogs

In the study, it was observed that 60% of the dogs used the olfactory tracking to retrace their steps. However, 30% adopted a different strategy: They started running about 20 meters in a straight line, in the north-south direction, before choosing a new path to their destination. This behavior, baptized as “Compass career”it seems to help them orient using the Earth’s magnetic field.

The dogs that made this “compass career” They returned faster than those who only guided the smell. In addition, it seems that they can combine different sensory methods. Although following the smell can be slower, in some situations it can be safer. According to Hynek Burda, co -author of the study, “a dog, like other animals, can use and change between different strategies to solve problems,” he told National Geographic.

Although they still investigate how these magnetic fields perceive, this finding places dogs next to Other species known for using this skillsuch as migratory birds, sea turtles or salmon.





The participating dogs, such as the Fox Terrier of smooth hair and the miniature téckel of the images, carried a harness with an integrated GPS, camera and microphone device, to maintain total surveillance about animals. © Benediktová et al.

Space memory and return instinct

In addition to their internal compass, dogs use a kind of mental map to orientwhich is not based on visual references as in the case of humans, but mainly on smells and sounds. Dogs recognize key points of their surroundings, such as trees, buildings or crossings of roads, due to their smell or echo that generate the sounds around them.

This capacity comes from their wild ancestors that needed to travel large territories in search of food and then return to their wolves or denies. Domestic dogs, although evolutionarily away from their wild relatives, still retain part of that instinct.





Can all dogs do it?

Not all dogs have the same skills to find the way home. Factors such as race, age and previous experience influence their guidance capacity. Some breeds that have historically developed for tracking tasks, such as wishes or beagles, stand out for their sense of smell, while others may trust their spatial instinct.

In addition, the environment plays a very important role. A dog lost in a natural environment is more likely to use the potential of all its senses than one lost in a urban environment, where smells are mixed and distances are complicated.

Despite these natural skills, experts agree that the best way to avoid the anguish of losing a dog is prevention. Microchipar the animal, place an identifying plate with the phone number or use a collar with GPS device and keep it guarded in open spaces are basic measures to avoid losses.

Reference: