Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The conditions of diabetics differ from one case to another, so each of them is required during the month of Ramadan to follow a different healthy and nutritional regime, through the doctor, who decides the possibility of fasting or not.

Dr. Mohamed Hassanein, a consultant in hypertension and diabetes, indicated that fasting may affect positively or negatively, according to each case of those who suffer from high blood sugar.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that a lot of sugary drinks should be avoided during breakfast and suhoor as much as possible, especially since this is the main scourge that diabetic patients fall into who fast, which leads to greater pancreatic inflation and greater pain after the end of Ramadan, and therefore the instructions must be followed with an increase Ratio of fresh vegetables and fruits away from canned food.

According to the World Health Organization, diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin, or when the body is unable to effectively use the insulin it produces, a hormone that regulates the level of sugar in the blood.

Hyperglycemia or high sugar level is one of the common effects of uncontrolled diabetes, and over time it leads to severe damage to many body systems, especially nerves and blood vessels.

Dr. Hassanein stresses that fresh fruits are more important than juices, which increase blood sugar and are equal to carbohydrates and fatty sugary foods, and whose frequent consumption leads to high blood sugar and weight gain, and therefore they should be avoided as much as possible during Ramadan at Iftar and Suhoor.

According to a diabetes consultant, it is possible to eat 3 tablespoons of rice + steak + boiled vegetables + a green salad dish, and replace soft drinks with a plate of rice or a loaf of bread, which represents a healthy typical meal for fasting diabetics, and people in general, as this prevents an increase in sugar levels. in the blood.