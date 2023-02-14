RAUL RIVAS GONZALEZ Professor of Microbiology, University of Salamanca Monday, February 13, 2023, 08:31



Deodorants and antiperspirants are products that many people use on a daily basis and are often used interchangeably. However, the two terms are not interchangeable, as they use completely different active substances and mechanisms of action to reduce sweat and body odour.

The differences between deodorants and antiperspirants



The main difference between deodorants and antiperspirants is the way they reduce body odor. To a large extent, the body odor that we emit is a consequence of the metabolic activity of the bacteria that inhabit our skin, and that, depending on the occasion, produce a malodorous combination of volatile organic compounds, with volatile fatty acids and thioalcohols as main ingredients.

To tackle the problem, deodorants contain antibacterial compounds, such as triclosan and chlorhexidine, which fight odor by directly attacking bacteria. In Europe, the maximum allowed concentration of triclosan in deodorants, face powders and other cosmetics is 0.3%, but only 0.2% in mouthwashes.

As for antiperspirants, they do not act on the bacteria that produce the smelly compounds that accompany sweat. Antiperspirants contain chemical ingredients whose objective is to avoid or limit the production of sweat, and therefore eliminate the raw material used by bacteria to make us stink.

These compounds are always aluminum or zirconium based. Specifically, aluminum chlorohydrate is one of the most used. They work by forming a polymer plug, which prevents, by physical blockage and chemical inhibition, perspiration from leaving the sweat glands. The effect of antiperspirants is not permanent, because over time the stopper breaks and the sweat emerges released.

Alcohol free and not sticky



Despite everything, deodorants and antiperspirants share some characteristics. In both cases they use a base of cyclomethicones, cyclical molecules that evaporate quickly and easily. This particularity allows them to transport the ingredients of the deodorant or antiperspirant to the body surface, and immediately evaporate quickly, preventing the skin from being sticky. Cyclopentasiloxane is a common solvent in Unilever Company products, such as the popular Ax brand antiperspirant-deodorant stick.

In general, before the advent of cyclomethicones, it was common, and still is for many products, to use alcohols as solvents, but they take longer to dry and can also irritate the skin more easily.

A bit of history: from MUM to Rexona



The first brand of commercial deodorant, developed by an unknown inventor from Philadelphia, USA, was called MUM and was registered in 1888. It consisted of a waxy cream containing zinc oxide as an active ingredient to kill odor-producing bacteria. . In 1952, MUM innovated again by introducing the first roll-on deodorant. Today, the roll-on is one of the most important forms of application in the deodorant industry, and the MUM brand continues to be active in the market.

As for the first commercial antiperspirant in history, it received the name of Everdry and was applied with a cotton swab. It was launched on the market in 1903. A few years later came Odor-o-no (Smell, oh no!), a toilet lotion to prevent excessive perspiration developed and registered as a trademark in 1909 by Abraham D. Murphey. Both Everdry and Odor-o-no used aluminum chloride as an active ingredient.

Odor-o-no’s popularity began to grow in the summer of 1912, after being promoted at an exhibition in Atlantic City. In 1914, Odor-o-no became Odo-ro-no for the first time. And in the following years the product line diversified. The potential and popular acceptance of the brand meant that it passed through the hands of different companies throughout the 20th century. Until in 1986 it was bought by Unilever NV, which abandoned the Odo-ro-no brand in favor of Rexona. Although today it is the brand of deodorants and antiperspirants that the company sells in most of the countries in which it operates, the word odorono still appears on some products.

The deodorant that does not leave you



Today, Rexona has become the best-selling deodorant brand in the world and the creator of one of the best advertising phrases in history: the famous slogan “Rexona does not abandon you”. The ruling took on special meaning when the brand incorporated Motionsense technology into its products.

According to Unilever, the Motionsense system uses exclusive microcapsules that are activated by the friction generated in the armpits when we move, causing the capsules to burst and release freshness. This allows the effect of the deodorant to last longer. How is it possible?

Well, very simple, among the ingredients of this type of deodorant there are some especially interesting ones, used as additives, which are called maltodextrins. Like other cyclodextrins, they are cyclic oligosaccharides (circular sugars) obtained from the starch of different cereals, including corn. Some bacteria possess specific enzymes (cyclodextrin glycosyltransferases) that catalyze the conversion of starch to cyclodextrins.

Maltodextrins have a hydrophobic cavity capable of accommodating hydrophobic molecules, that is, they are repelled by water. This allows them to trap and encapsulate scent molecules such as linalool, geraniol, citronellol, and others that are often present in deodorants. When we apply deodorant, the maltodextrin and aromatic substance couple is deposited on our skin, adhering to the sprayed area. Movement and friction break the microcapsules that gradually release the pleasant fragrances, and in this way, the deodorant does not leave you, because the aroma is gradually released and thus manages to last for a long time.

