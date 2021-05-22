The mutated strains of the Corona virus spread very quickly, and these mutations or mutated strains carry changes that help the virus escape from the defenses represented in the immune system, whether those formed in the body naturally or by obtaining vaccines, according to what was published by the “Medical Express” website. .

A new study conducted by scientists at the American Research Institute “Scripps”, in cooperation with researchers from Germany and the Netherlands, revealed basic details related to how mutated strains of the Corona virus escape from the immune system.

The team of scientists, led by Professor Ian Wilson, Professor of Structural Biology and Chair of the Department of Structural and Computational Biology at the Scripps Research Institute, used structural biology techniques to map, in high-resolution, how important classes of equivalent antibodies relate to the original epidemiological strain of Covid-19 virus and how it is disrupted. Body resistance due to mutations in new variants that have appeared in Brazil, the United Kingdom, South Africa and India.

The research also highlights that many of these mutations aggregate in what is known as the “receptor binding site”, which is a spike in the protein of the virus, while other sites on the receptor binding domain are not affected.

“One of the implicit effects of this study is that when designing next-generation vaccines and antibody therapies, consideration should be given to increasing focus on other sites of the virus, which tend not to be affected by mutations in the variables of concern,” said study co-author Professor Meng Yuan. “.

The “worrisome” variant of the SARS-Cove-2 virus includes the British strain B.1.1.7, the South African B.1.351, the Brazilian P.1, and the Indian strain B.1.617. Some of these strains appear to be more likely to spread and infect than the original Wuhan strain.

Some recent studies have found that antibody responses resulting from natural infection of the original strain or via vaccination are less effective in neutralizing these altered strains.

The team of scientists found it urgently necessary to discover the reason behind the variable strains’ ability to spread and cause disease – perhaps in some cases, despite vaccination – and how the variants were able to escape much of the body’s previous immune response, including the body’s response. Counter.

In the study, the team of scientists focused mainly on 3 mutations in the spike of the SARS-Cove-2 protein, namely K417N, E484K and N501Y, which were found separately or together in most of the main strains of the virus that causes Covid-19 disease. According to Arabic.

All mutations were found at the SARS-Cove-2 receptor binding site, where the virus binds to the host cells.

The researchers tested representative antibodies from the main classes, which target the general region in and around the receptor binding site. And they discovered that many of these antibodies lose their ability to effectively bind to the virus and neutralize it when mutations are present.

Using structural imaging techniques, the team then accurately identified the relevant portion of the virus at an atomic level to examine how the mutations affect the sites, which despite the presence of antibodies, the virus cannot bind to and neutralize it.

“This work provides a structural explanation for why the antibodies produced by Covid-19 vaccines or natural infection with the original pandemic strain are not effective against these mutant variants of concern,” says Professor Wilson.

The results indicate that while the antibody responses to the SARS-Cove-2 receptor binding site can be highly effective in neutralizing the original Wuhan strain, some mutated strains can escape and may ultimately require the production of updated vaccines.

At the same time, the study confirms the fact that the three main viral mutations, through which SARS-Cove-2 appear to be prone to evolution in nature, do not alter other susceptible sites of the virus outside of the receptor binding site.

The researchers specifically showed that virus-neutralizing antibodies that target two other regions outside the receptor binding site were not affected to a large extent by these three mutations, meaning that vaccines that target the virus spike protein (the receptor binding site) can be overcome by coronavirus mutations.

The team of scientists concludes that future vaccines and antibody-based therapies could provide broader protection against SARS-Cove-2 and its variants by eliciting or using antibodies against parts of the virus that lie outside the receptor binding site.

The researchers note that broad protection against the variants may be necessary if the virus seems likely to become endemic in humans.

The team of scientists continues to study human antibody responses to the variants of concern and hope to identify strategies for broad protection not only against SARS-Cove-2 and its variant strains, but also SARS-Cove-1 and other coronaviruses and related and emerging mutated strains.