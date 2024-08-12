The four Colombian athletes who won medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics will receive economic incentives according to the metal obtained. In addition to this recognition, the athletes They will have a life pension.

Gymnast Ángel Barajas and weightlifters Yeison López and Mari Leivis Sánchez won silver medals, while wrestler Tatiana Renteria won a bronze medal. Each of the top three will receive a 191 million pesos and the fourth 136 million 500 thousand pesos.

It is worth remembering that for Paris 2024, the Government together with the Ministry of Sport increased the value of the prizes that will be awarded to Olympic and Paralympic medallists.

In addition to these awards, Colombian athletes will have a lifetime pensionbut in order to enjoy it they must meet certain requirements.

Currently, this life pension is four times the current legal minimum monthly wage and is defined by the Government as a life pension for a “sports glory”.

The United States took first place in the Olympic medal table with a total of 126 medals.followed by China, which obtained 91 medals. Colombia ranked 63rd out of 200 countries.

In addition to the four medals, Colombia obtained 14 Olympic diplomas in disciplines such as athletics, BMX, boxing, swimming, cycling, among others.

Requirements to obtain the pension

Be a world champion in an event recognized by the National Sports Federation and the Colombian Olympic Committee.

Be at least 50 years old.

The athlete may not have an income of more than four times the current legal monthly minimum wage.

You may claim your pension at a younger age if you have physical conditions that cause you to lose at least 50% of your ability to work, which must be supported by an EPS.

