For a cat lover, one of the most pleasant sounds is the thud of your feline friend scratching you lightly behind the ears. Different myths have been created around this sound that try to explain why it is produced, and even supposed healing effects it would have for humans. However, the real mystery for the scientific community is how cats produce these purrs. A recent studypublished in Current Biologymay finally have the answer: it is more similar to snoring than a voluntary muscle spasm.

While big cats like lions and tigers are capable of loud roars, domestic cats can only produce low-frequency purrs. Researchers have wondered how they manage to generate the vocalizations, typically between 20 and 30 hertz (Hz), involved in purring. These animals are small, most weighing around 4.5 kilos, and these frequencies are typically only seen in large species such as elephants, which have much longer vocal cords. Only raccoons emit a similar hum, although they are not capable of doing so with the intensity variations with which domestic cats achieve it.

According to research by Christian Herbst of the University of Vienna (Austria), purring appears to come from “pads” embedded in the vocal cords of domestic cats, which add an additional layer of fatty tissue and allow them to vibrate at the same time. low frequencies. The larynx does not seem to need any stimulation from the brain to produce that purr.

Most noises that mammals make, including cat meows, are produced in a similar way: a signal from the brain causes the vocal cords to press, and airflow through the larynx causes the cords to collide. yes, hundreds of times per second, producing sound. This process, known as self-sustaining oscillation, is a passive phenomenon: once the vocal folds begin to vibrate, no further neural information is required to keep them functioning. But some scientists believed that purring is different.

The so-called active muscle contraction hypothesis maintains that domestic cats actively contract and relax their laryngeal muscles about 30 times per second to purr. The idea, based on measurements of electrical activity in the larynx muscles in purring cats, caught on and has been a common explanation for cat purring ever since.

But the new study calls this into question. The team has discovered that cyclical muscle contractions are not necessary to generate purrs. For this research, scientists removed the larynxes of eight domestic cats that died from incurable diseases: they brought their vocal cords together and pumped warm air through them. By isolating the larynx in this way, they guaranteed that any sound was produced without muscle contractions or neuronal order. The team managed to produce purrs in all larynxes without any active neural control, suggesting that purring does not necessarily require muscle contractions.

Herbst and his colleagues suggest that the key to purring lies in the unusual masses of fibrous tissue they describe as “pads.” Anatomists had detected this before, but it was not known what its function might be. It is possible that these increase the density of the vocal folds, causing them to vibrate more slowly and allowing cats to produce low-frequency sounds despite their relatively small size, he explained. Herbst to the magazine Science. Anatomically, the process works similarly to the vibration that is sometimes added to the ends of words in human speech.

The scientific community, however, is not entirely convinced. David Rice, a biomechanical engineer at Tulane University consulted by Science, He believes there is no guarantee that the vocal cords of living cats will behave the same as those of cats whose cords were surgically removed for the study. Looking at removed larynxes, he notes, is “similar to removing the mouthpiece of a wind instrument and analyzing whether it sounds in isolation.” The same authors, for their part, admit that the intervention of the muscle contraction process in vibration is not ruled out, but they assure that it cannot be stated that it is the only cause of purring.

In the world, they coexist with humans around of 600 million cats. They are very popular pets due to their ability to form emotional bonds and communicate with people. And furthermore, this species has the more complex vocal repertoire of all carnivores. Their purring is precisely a communication tool: they are born with the innate ability to do so and usually begin to emit it from 15 days of age.

Although science has not completely deciphered why felines vibrate under certain circumstances, there are certain hypotheses. The kittens purr so that their mother can find them; By doing so, they generate serotonin, which makes them similar to the human smile, and can even promote the healing of their wounds. The truth is that each feline has its own personality, since there are some that do not purr, in the same way that some meow more than others or are less affectionate and sociable.

