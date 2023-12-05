When going out to enjoy a good time of exercise on the bicycle, many beginners in the subject They don’t know what their exchange system is like, so it is important to know it to be able to do this activity correctly.

Whether going down steep streets, slopes in rugged terrain or flat roads that are not so demanding, It is essential to know how to use the changes so that the walk or exercise is appropriate.

First of all, we must take into account what the ‘Pedalia’ portal explains regarding what it means to have a bicycle with gears. The function of these on the bicycle is to implement speed to the routes that allows the user to pedal efficiently, depending on the terrain they are on.

For this, the portal defines two important concepts, cadence and resistance.

Cadence has to do with the number of revolutions per minute at which the cranks rotate. It is one that allows you to establish a rhythm in which you must inject a lot of effort.

It is important to choose a suitable gear to have efficient pedaling while using the bicycle.

Endurance has to do with the force a person needs to move the pedals and keep the bike moving.

On the other hand, it is necessary to know the gear system of your bicycle and all its elements to better understand its operation.

This system consists of:

Cabling Mechanism Dishes Controls Chain Pinions

Regarding the mechanism of changes, it must be taken into account that there are external ones and internal ones.

External derailleurs have mechanisms known as derailers, which are what position the chain and engage it in the chainring and sprocket that the user desires.

Many bicycles have a derailleur at the front and another at the back, and others only have it on one of the two sides.

As for internal gears, these are found on most urban bicycles, which have a speed reducer.

Likewise, most bicycles today have the changes on the handlebars, that is, on the handlebars, generally to be able to efficiently use the changes You should keep in mind that on the right hand you will find the rear gears and on the left side you will find the front gears.

The speed will depend on the number of teeth on the chainring selected from the number of teeth on the sprocket. Likewise, the smaller the chainring and the larger the sprocket, the lower or smoother the ratio will be.

The lower the ratio, you will feel less resistance when pedaling, meaning that if you are going to climb a hill this will be the best way to do it as efficiently as possible.

On the other hand, the larger the chainring and the smaller the sprocket selected, the The rear wheel will be able to travel a greater distance for each revolution of the cranks.

