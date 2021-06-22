Experts said, according to the British newspaper, “The Sun”, on Tuesday, that these statements raise hopes that the closure will almost be ended, as the medical authorities will have a new way to speed up the pace of recovery from Corona.

The average length of stay for “Covid-19” patients in British hospitals is 8 days, while asthma inhalers can reduce that time by three days.

Ministers in the British government told MPs in the House of Commons that doctors were proposing the use of defibrillators for Corona patients on a case-by-case basis.

Parliamentarians in Britain are demanding that the government expand the use of these devices on a large scale.

“If the average hospital stay is now eight days, and you can reduce that by three days with inhalers, why the hell didn’t they do that?” said Graham Brady, a member of the Conservative Party’s Corona Recovery Committee.

The British Ministry of Health says that this treatment was tried on a number of Corona patients over the age of 65, who did not enter hospitals, and it was also tested on patients aged 50 and over who suffer from certain health conditions, but it did not consider it a general treatment for all Corona patients in Britain.

An Oxford University trial earlier concluded that patients treated with inhalers got better faster and were less likely to be hospitalized.

Another Oxford study found that the drug works for people of all ages, whether they have health problems or not, especially after examining 4,700 patients across the country.

Chris Butler, professor of primary care at Oxford University, called the finding “very exciting”.

“This cheap and widely available drug helps people recover faster,” he added.