Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

5 billion new dollars injected by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into the Central Bank of Egypt, in light of its support for the local currency, the pound against the US dollar, which is witnessing an increase of three pounds from the stable price more than 4 years ago, from 15 to exceed the barrier of 18 pounds.

Economist Walid Jaballah stressed that bank deposits are a major factor in supporting foreign exchange reserves, and the Central Bank of Egypt has previously relied on deposits from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in addition to the investments that are pumped into the market, which helps to provide foreign currency and thus Oversupply.

Gaballah added to Al-Ittihad that bank deposits can be used for monetary policies carried out by the Central Bank that help stabilize the exchange rate and meet Egypt’s needs of foreign currency.

Net foreign reserves amounted to about $40.993 billion at the end of February 2022, compared to $40.980 billion at the end of January. The foreign currency reserves in the Central Bank of Egypt rose for the 20th consecutive month.

The Egyptian economic expert stressed that Arab deposits at an appropriate interest rate do not burden the Central Bank of Egypt for long periods, and are among the components of the foreign cash reserve that are benefited from according to the nature of use and stage in light of monetary policies, but it is not the only one, but there are a variety of other means.

Egypt is witnessing a state of economic boom recently, as it was agreed with Qatar to pump $5 billion as well in the form of investments in the Egyptian local market, which is witnessing several acquisitions and injections of funds from Arab investment funds, most notably the Emirates Investment Fund and the Saudi Fund.