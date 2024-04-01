The universe is the scene of impressive discoveries and discoveries, and in this environment, solar eclipses stand out as one of the most fascinating astronomical phenomena and anticipated by hobbyists and scientists alike.

Not only do they offer a stunning visual spectacle, but they also provide a unique opportunity to observe and study the reactions of life on our planet in the face of extraordinary celestial events.

The next total solar eclipse, scheduled for April 8, is no exception. This event is expected to not only adorn our sky but also serve as a living laboratory to better understand how living things respond to drastic changes in their natural environment.

A scenario of unexpected changes:

Historically, Solar eclipses have been shown to have a significant impact on nature. Anecdotes and studies have documented unusual behavior in animals and changes in plants during these events.

For example, him eclipse of 1851 in Sweden witnessed how a swarm of ants stopped abruptly in their collection task when the sky darkened.

Similarly, an incident in Massachusetts in 1932 showed how a pantry was invaded by cockroaches immediately after a total eclipse .

These and many other examples illustrate how solar eclipses act as a trigger for atypical behaviors in terrestrial fauna and flora.

The science behind the phenomenon:

The scientific explanation behind these reactions lies in the abrupt transition from light to darkness and vice versawhich confuses the natural cycles of living beings.

During the 2017 eclipse, for example, birds were observed to stop singing.interpreting the darkening as nightfall, while other studies noted that some species began to behave as if it were dawn at the moment when the light returned.

These observations highlight the sensitivity of life on Earth to light and dark cyclesand how a short-lived event can trigger deeply ingrained instinctive responses.

Plants also react:

Beyond the animal kingdom, Plants also experience changes during an eclipse. The POT has pointed out that the photosynthesis —the process by which plants convert sunlight into chemical energy— may be temporarily affected, given the decrease in sunlight.

This, in turn, can influence flower opening behavior and sap flow . A sagebrush study During the 2017 eclipse, a decrease in photosynthesis and transpiration was evident, indicating how these astronomical phenomena can influence even the most basic biological processes.

Preparations for the next eclipse

With the approach of the total solar eclipse on April 8, both scientists and amateurs prepare to observe and document these changes with great anticipation.

Research teams around the world are ready to study the behavior of flying creatures using weather radar networks, while the horticulturists and plant enthusiasts They will be attentive to any changes in the behavior of their crops and gardens.