Moviegoers know tropical coral reefs as the home of colorful clownfish and surgeonfish from the animated film “Finding Nemo.” Real life is hardly any different: whether in the Caribbean or Sinai, on the Maldives, in Indonesia or the South Seas, anyone who dives or snorkels here is overwhelmed by the diversity of species under water. But the rainforests of the sea are much more than just vacation paradises. Although their total area does not even reach that of Germany, coral reefs are home to a quarter of all known marine life, provide the livelihoods of more than half a billion people and protect countless settlements from erosion and tidal waves. The protective barrier reef off Belize stretches over 250 kilometers, and the Great Barrier Reef off Australia is almost ten times as long. A United Nations study estimated that coral reefs contribute to the global economy at 2,700 billion dollars annually.