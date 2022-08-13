The online gaming market is more significant than the film and music industry combined, moving millions of dollars a year. According to the TechNET Immersive survey, this sector is valued at around 163.1 billion euros. According to the data, around 2.5 billion online gamers are spread around the world and most of them are located in China.

The gaming market experienced strong growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the TechNET Immersive study, this sector was valued at around 152 billion euros in 2019, an estimate significantly lower than the current value.

The most significant acquisition in the technology field took place in the gaming area

In early 2022, Microsoft made headlines. The reason was the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest gaming companies in the world, responsible for creating famous games such as Call of Duty, Diablo, Candy Crush and Guitar Hero, which will become the property of Microsoft.

The acquisition is in the final stage. According to the news, the traded value is approximately $ 70 billion, which represents the largest acquisition in the technology market. However, the big surprise of this negotiation is not about the gaming issues, but the controversies involving Blizzard.

Amidst all the excitement, the announcement of the purchase by one of the tech giants was surprising. During the controversy involving Blizzard, the company’s shares fell by about 30%. However, after Microsoft’s announcement, they went up 40%. This transaction places the conglomerate third in the video game market, behind only China’s Tencent and Japan’s Sony.

Furniture holds great promise for the future

The outlook for the gaming market is quite positive and the sector with the most significant growth potential is mobile. According to research by gaming and esports analytics firm Newzoo, mobile games generated around € 90.7 billion in 2021, up 4.4% year-on-year. This number represents more than half of the global gaming market. Furthermore, mobile is the segment that has been least affected by the pandemic, unlike the PC and console gaming sectors.

As The Verge explains, the biggest video games in the world are currently on smartphones and, in recent years, major video game companies have invested a lot of money to conquer the mobile sector.

To give an idea of ​​the impact, just this month the company Take-Two invested about 13 billion euros to acquire Zynga, developer of the FarmVille mobile game. Microsoft’s acquisition of Blizzard also marks a critical time for the company and for the future of mobile gaming. Microsoft is already known in the gaming world thanks to its Xbox consoles. However, the purchase of one of the largest gaming companies globally is essential for the consolidation of Microsoft-owned mobile games.

With technology, the gambling market will grow even more in 2022

With today's digital transformations, the industry looks to what streaming and the internet can offer in the future. The World Series of Poker, one of the most important poker events in the world, returned to Las Vegas in 2021 thanks to a new broadcast deal with CBS Sports last year. This seems to bring the game to a new and wider audience in Spain and around the world.

The picture is encouraging when you look at just a few numbers from this market. Juniper Research data suggests that the total value of online gambling could reach 1 trillion euros this year. Forecasts also indicate that the value of online gaming will exceed 112 billion euros by 2025.

Much of this movement is not limited to the time of the pandemic. But also to the investments that the platforms have made in the different segments. Technology, digital security, new forms of payment. Everything is influencing the industry to keep growing.

Technology is advancing more and more in favor of casinos, and one of the latest innovations available to players is the virtual reality experience in an Internet casino. The goal is to simulate a “real” casino environment only in a virtual way. Virtual Reality is used, for example, to give more realism to the game.