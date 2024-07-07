Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

While many cities tend to vote left-wing or liberal to conservative, right-wing populists are leading the election results, especially in rural areas.

Paris – In the second round of the French election continue the liberal center-alliance of the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron and the left is counting on solidarity against the right and the hope of uniting the majority of votes behind the most promising candidates in the runoff election. Experts on France warn that this plan will not necessarily lead to success and point in particular to the disillusionment with politics among people in rural areas.

For example, the British Guardian with people who in the municipality of Colombier-Saugnieu, not far from France’s third largest metropolis Lyon, ensured with 54 percent of their votes in the first round that the candidate of the right-wing populist National Rally in the Rhône constituency is already going into the runoff election with a large lead. In 501 of the 577 constituencies, elections will be held again today, and in 76 of them, candidates have already achieved the necessary majority in the first round.

In 501 of 577 French constituencies, people are going to the runoff election today. In many of them, the right-wing Rassemblement National party was ahead in the first round. (Symbolic photo) © Emmanuel Dunand/AFP

Trend of the French election: partly large differences between city and country

The tenor in the small town south of Lyon: “We want things to go back to how they used to be,” the Guardian a resident of the village, who probably speaks for many of the Rassemblement National voters in the country. Like many in rural areas, they also have the feeling here in the village “that things are going badly everywhere else”, while “everything is fine in the village itself”.

In the urban constituencies of the nearby city of Lyon – one of the places where things are probably going worse than in Colombier-Saugnieu – the right-wing populists are only making it to the runoff in one of four constituencies. The situation is similar in two other of the country’s five largest cities – in Paris and Toulouse, too, the result cards from the first day of voting on June 30th almost exclusively bear the colors of other party alliances and not those of Rassemblement National. In parts of Marseille and in France’s fifth largest city, Nice, the right-wing populists are ahead by a wide margin.

Runoff election in 501 constituencies in France: Agreements to mitigate shift to the right

This is also why people like political science professor Stéphane Cadiou from the University of Lyon warn media like the Guardian from hasty conclusions. Just as it could be that the majority of people in rural areas do not vote for Rassemblement National, there are cities like Nice or nearby Toulon where the right-wing populists are sometimes well ahead because the party has succeeded in convincing the majority of people that they are making a better future possible.

While one of the two runoff constituencies in the city is one of the 89 constituencies nationwide in which voters have the choice between three candidates this Sunday, in the Nice 3 constituency the withdrawal of the candidate of the presidential alliance Ensemble is also expected to ensure that the left-wing candidate can still prevail against the Rassemblement National favorite, which could somewhat mitigate the consequences of the election according to current polls.

While institutes had predicted last week that the right-wing populists could take over the parliamentary majority with up to 305 representatives, an Ipsos poll on Saturday saw the party with 175 to 205 seats. (saka)