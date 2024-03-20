No matter how chic 'extra-parliamentary program cabinet' sounds, the potential opposition parties simply see the cabinet form proposed by informant Kim Putters as a right-wing majority cabinet. The program cabinet is “a camouflage net”, thought GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans, while faction leader Stephan van Baarle (Denk) saw “a major money laundering operation” to be able to govern with Geert Wilders' PVV. “By putting a different term on it, the parties think they can divert attention and clean up what is dirty.”

The House of Representatives discussed the report of informant Putters on Wednesday, who achieved a cautious breakthrough in the formation last week. After the failure of the first attempt, the PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB are again willing to discuss the content with each other. The parties say – although they together have 88 seats in the House of Representatives – they do not want to form a classic majority cabinet, but a program cabinet with a concise coalition agreement, more ministers from outside and more distance between the cabinet and coalition factions. All party leaders, including PVV leader Wilders, will take a seat in the House of Representatives.

How different will this right-wing cabinet really be, several parties wondered. Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA) noted that with the participation of the PVV, “the radical right will bear responsibility for national government for the first time” and that although Wilders will not become prime minister, he will “pull the strings.” CDA leader Henri Bontenbal also accused the other forming parties that by wanting to collaborate with the PVV they contribute to the “normalization of polarization politics”.

Questions for NSC leader Omtzigt

NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt in particular was asked why he is now willing to join a cabinet with the PVV, while earlier in this formation the NSC found the “rule of law distance” still too great and said it did not want any ministers in such a cabinet. to deliver. Omtzigt emphasized the importance of the 'baseline' agreed in the previous round on the constitution and the rule of law “which we can hold each other to.” Omtzigt also stated that the party leaders will remain in the House, and Wilders will therefore not become prime minister. According to him, this creates a greater distance between the NSC faction in the House and the cabinet formed partly by the PVV.

leader PVVGeert Wilders Whatever you call this, I don't care. We are there

Wilders himself was disparaging about the special features of the program cabinet. “The most important thing is that we are part of this cabinet as the big winner. Whatever you call this, I don't care what it is called, we are in it,” said the PVV leader. He presented the fact that he had renounced the premiership at the request of NSC in particular as the greatest possible “political sacrifice”. “I could have said: look at it, we are going into opposition, but my love for this country is greater than my own position.”

'Main line agreement+'

There is a lot of skepticism among the other parties about the ambition of the forming parties to conclude a concise 'outline agreement'. Less extensive coalition agreements have often been the ambition in The Hague in vain and NSC leader Omtzigt noted in Putters' report that he is “positive about agreements on the main lines, but wants detailed agreements about what he considers important”, for example in the field of finance . If all parties reason this way, part of the House fears, detailed agreements will still be reached on many themes.

That fear does not seem unfounded, because Wilders already spoke about a “main lines agreement+”, in some parts the agreements may be “more than main lines”. The PVV leader mentioned migration: in addition to the goal of limiting it, he would also like to include concrete measures in the agreement. Omtzigt said about the financial agreements that they must include more than, for example, the goal of keeping the budget deficit below 3 percent. He does not want to give a cabinet “complete freedom to make cuts and increase burdens.” The NSC leader warned in advance: the outline agreement will not be just 1 A4 sheet. To which Rob Jetten (D66) predicted that there will be “a normal coalition agreement”.

The debate became equally vicious when it came to support for Ukraine. Both Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA) and Mirjam Bikker (Christian Union) wanted to hear from VVD leader Dilan Yesilgöz that the political, military and financial support of the Netherlands to Ukraine is non-negotiable. Yesilgöz said that the VVD wants the Netherlands to retain “the leading role”, but that discussions can be held at the negotiating table about how this will be implemented. Timmermans said that this gave room to the PVV, which is against support for Ukraine. Yesilgöz thought that was “a false suggestion” and accused Timmermans of an “ugly way” of doing politics.

Staffing of cabinet

The precise staffing of the program cabinet can still lead to tension. To the surprise of their parties, former MP Elbert Dijkgraaf (SGP) and former top civil servant Richard van Zwol (CDA) were announced as new informants by PVV leader Wilders on Wednesday. SGP leader Stoffer thought it was fine, his CDA colleague Bontenbal was “disappointed” by it. It raises the question of whether ministers from other parties will soon also be included in the cabinet. Parties such as GroenLinks-PvdA and D66 have already threatened with expulsion if this were to happen.

Both Omtzigt and Yesilgöz said in the debate that they hoped that more parties, such as the CDA and the Christian Union, would be willing to supply ministers to the new cabinet. They ruled that out, but it is not excluded that “people report themselves,” Yesilgöz said. The VVD leader promised Bontenbal that she would call him first if she wanted to ask for a CDA member herself. Former informant Kim Putters seemed to implicitly argue for a broader composition of the program cabinet. “The coming years will require broad cooperation and some openness towards each other,” he said.

The new informants Dijkgraaf and Van Zwol will be given a maximum of eight weeks by the House of Representatives, until the end of May at the latest, to conclude an outline agreement with the four parties. With all the discussion about the form, you could almost forget in the House of Representatives on Wednesday that negotiations about the content could still become difficult enough. “We are going to negotiate hard,” Wilders warned. “This cabinet will only come if I can deliver to our voters a large part of what I promised.”