The news that Netflix plans a new adaptation of “Scott Pilgrim” in anime form has excited fans of this iconic comic book series and its film adaptation directed by Edgar Wright. However, expectations were raised even higher when Bryan Lee O’Malley, the genius behind the story, shared some details about what this new version will be like and why he decided to embark on this project.

One of the most striking aspects of this adaptation is that Netflix has managed to bring together almost the entire original cast from the live-action film to voice the characters in the anime. But why go with an animated version of the story that has already been brought to the big screen? O’Malley explained that he was convinced by the involvement of Science SARUa renowned producer who has worked on successful series such as “Adventure Time“, “Star Wars: Visions“, “Shin Chan” and “inu-oh“. This partnership promises a unique experience for viewers.

Although it was confirmed that the series will follow the same plot from the beginning, O’Malley hinted that it won’t be an exact repeat of the story we’ve known for over a decade. Ben David Grabinski, producer of the anime, made it clear that there will be surprises and plot twists that will keep fans intrigued. O’Malley emphasized:

“Grabinski and Netflix opened my eyes and soon we began to unlock the potential of something completely new.”

The story will continue to be set in the first decade of the 2000s, but O’Malley promises more easter eggs for loyal fans, as well as an update on jokes and dialogue that might not age well today. In addition, the mind of Ramona Flowers will be explored more deeply and details about her ex-boyfriends will be revealed, a facet that has not been explored until now.

The new adaptation ofScott Pilgrim” promises to be a fresh and exciting version of a story already loved by many. With the talent of Science SARU and O’Malley’s commitment to offering something unique, fans can expect an experience that honors the legacy of the original series while delivering new surprises and thrills. The wait for this animated adventure in the world of “Scott Pilgrim” certainly feels more exciting than ever.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: whatever of Scott Pilgrim just put it in the account. We want it now!