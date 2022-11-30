From the hand of Studios MAPPA come the darkest and bloodiest stories, is a hallmark that the studio holds high, more than anything for its careful animation and its sound effects. Each of its details presents and nuances his work, which emerges as a good emblem of the genre. I want to emphasize two beautiful installments set in dark worlds full of tragedies and darkness, I mean Chainsaw Man Already Jujutsu Kaisen.

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is the work of Tatsuki Fujimoto, author of the brand new jewel of the season. That’s right, it came out this Autumn 2022, it will have 12 anime episodes, but it has 112 manga chapters —which is still in publication—, so there is material to adapt.

The play follows the story of Denji, an orphan who always inherits scary things.. In the first instance, his father leaves him the debt he owes to the yakuza, and in the other, he inherits the heart of a tenderly devastating demon.

Thanks to the latter, Denji becomes Chainsaw ManAnd really, he doesn’t know anything about the world—he’s not interested in knowing either—or about what he just got into for the mere fact of surviving. He has very basic dreams that are unbelievably almost impossible for him. When he manages to reach them, life will charge him the price of each one. From that perspective, the narrative is very to the point and realistic. The world is a space filled with secrets, demons, and control. And in one way or another, we are all vulnerable and ignorant.

Okay, Chainsaw Man it will reinvent itself little by little, after several losses and chaotic experiences.

Jujustu Kaisen

For his part, Jujutsu Kaisen It is the work of Gege Akutami. Its adaptation was released in 2020 and featured a movie in 2021. The story explores a world inhabited by humans, evil spirits, and demons that have to be exorcised or sealed away. The school that generates its exorcists, has the support of the original families and a terrible traditional system that could be overthrown soon.

The most specific differences between Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen

Chainsaw Man has a more political and social proposal, while the narration of Jujutsu Kaisen it is permeated by more social and cultural issues. However, both point to issues of power, control and manipulation. Nothing is what it seems. The monsters of the world are ourselves when we sin excessively through ignorance or naivety.

In addition, their arguments are far apart, and correspondingly, even the bitter pills, the notions of violence, of brotherly ties and even the energy they propose are very different.

However, there are more obvious meeting points. A great example is the main characters, and the narrative formulas that are used in practically any story —yes, I mean the path of the hero, the supporting characters and the enemies.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The outline of the basic characters of Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen

So much Jujutsu Kaisen What chainsaw man they propose the already classic essential trio of characters in which the story revolves. The protagonist, a more energetic character, but somewhat clueless, and quite lonely, who corresponds to Denji and Itadori.

Denji is oblivious, ignorant and selfish. Itadori for his part, also longing for affection, will have a more optimistic, empathetic spark, and will be much more protective.

On the other hand, we have Power and Nobara, girls with strong personalities and movements —and hair color belonging to the pink range, haha. However, Power is nothing like Nobara, who has a firmer walk and more conscientious socialization.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Nobara is not the most affectionate, but she will click faster with her friends. For her part, Power will grow alongside Denji, even in the smallest of things.

And to the most gallant, the dark characters who have the most difficult personalities to understand, they are closed —they have family secrets—, and a very rigorous but undeniable kindness, I’m talking about Aki and Megumi.

The narrative formula is traditional, however, that is where the ingenuity of the mangakas lies, because, even with the figures that I presented in robust strokes, the creators outline them from the beginning to form broader characters and of course, free and unique characters who carry their tragic stories worrying about different things.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Even if the hair color does not change enough, there is no point of comparison between them, probably the only thing that unites them is the classic formula of yesteryear and the pain they suffer in a world full of hierarchies, designated weapons for certain people, and the direction of power.

The Genre: Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen

Both are set in a dark and supernatural world., so they could be considered within the range of dark fantasy and action. Because of this, they use the techniques that work in the universe they build—for example, the familiar summoning technique that Aki and Megumi use.

Nevertheless, despite the fact that they start from worlds coded in a fantastic darkness, their action and violence do not correspondNeither will their ways of seeing life and even less the way of striving for the world and for themselves. The characters have a determined consistency.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Both narrative proposals are grotesque and rebellious, but also humorous. They appeal to sensibility and to the ideas of emerging in a world full of violence, destruction and shadows of power that plot everything. However, the way the voice is waving is a completely different story because they want to communicate different things from contexts that wink at each other. Behold the magic of the manga and anime culture, two unique proposals from the “same formulas” narratives.

