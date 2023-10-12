The brain is our most complex organ, the one that makes us different from other animal species. It is what allows us to think, dream, do complex mathematical operations, write poetry, travel to space and ponder the eternal question of what we are doing here. With only 2% of the body’s weight, it accounts for 20% of energy expenditure. Throughout thousands of years of evolution it has specialized its parts. The vital centers that control breathing and heartbeat are located in the brain stem or brain of the reptile. Emotions are concentrated in the limbic system and in the prefrontal area, the part located behind the forehead, higher functions such as thinking, language… are found.

Understanding how it works is a task of enormous complexity in which an important step has been taken this Thursday. An international program called the Brain Initiative launched in 2014 has presented the most complete atlas at the cellular level. “This is really the beginning of a new era in brain science, where we will be able to better understand how it develops, ages and is affected by diseases,” explains one of the authors of the 21 works that are published today in various journals of the ‘Science’ group. «To understand it better, perhaps it is clearer to talk about a catalog. Its importance is enormous because it is a database, a reference from which the rest of the studies will start and will also serve to compare us with other species and a healthy brain from another patient,” explains Fernando García-Moreno, researcher at the Achucarro Basque Center for Neurosciences.

The key to preparing this atlas has been Molecular Biology. Using a technique used with rodents called comparative transcriptomics -»It’s like making a soup of millions of cells and removing all the expressed genes. “Before, it was only done with one gene,” explains García Moreno. “They have analyzed millions of cells from three human brains, “an enormous amount, both in terms of quantity and quality,” according to the expert from the Basque institution. One of the most surprising findings has been the discovery that there are 3,000 types of brain cells, “a figure that multiplies by five or ten what is known until now. Most of them will be neurons. There are more types of neurons than types of cells in the rest of the body,” emphasizes the scientist from the Achucarro center.

This catalog has also served to compare us with other species. In relation to mice, whose brains hardly vary from one specimen to another and have around 80 million neurons, our brains vary much more and their number of neurons shoots up to around 80,000 million. Regarding primates, our closest relatives, chimpanzee neurons have been discovered to be more similar to those of gorillas than to humans, despite the fact that chimpanzees and humans share a more recent common ancestor and approximately 98% of DNA.

Health implications



The work has also served to study how mutations in the genetic code can cause disorders in the brain. Specifically, they focused on 152 genes that are known to play a crucial role in some of them. Surprisingly, some pathologies are not caused by problems with neurons, but with other cell types in the brain. It is now known, for example, that Tourette syndrome – a nervous disease that causes repetitive movements such as constant blinking or shrugging the shoulders or making strange sounds and even insults – is associated with oligodendrocytes – cells that form myelin, the layer that It surrounds and protects the nervous tissues of the brain and spinal cord – and obsessive-compulsive disorder with astrocytes – cells that help control neuronal activity. “We want to have a complete understanding of the brain throughout life to be able to identify exactly when, how and what cell types go wrong with the disease and potentially prevent or reverse those harmful changes,” they explain.