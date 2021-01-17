“I was wrong and paid, but the kitchen is not stained. Come on, Claudia! ”.

We imagine it like this: if he lived, Diego Armando Maradona I would be the first to encourage Claudia Villafañe, his ex, who this Monday, January 18, will play against Analía Franchín the grand final of MasterChef Celebrity, Telefe’s gastronomy reality show that has become the biggest hit with audiences.

“To the jabru -I would say the Ten- I will always bank it, whatever it costs. It is true, we had some differences, especially regarding the custody of my shirts, but Clau is the mother of Dalma and Gianinna, the grandmother of Roma and Benja … She was the most important woman in my life, without a doubt. Also, cook like the gods: gnocchi, brain ravioli, grilled fish … Jimena Monteverde? A bean next to her! ”.

True to his style, in the previous definition, sitting in front of the largest television in his house, smoking a cigar, Diego would also comment on the jury of the contest: “If Martitegui manages to bar me as he fenced Vicky Xipolitakis, I I face him and tell him: ‘I’ll wait for you in Segurola and Havana, pelado, who are you, the Castrilli of gastronomy?’ “, it would be planted by inflating the breast.

And he would advance: “The truth? I do not drink Martitegui … It is more false than a celestial dollar. Further, Who did you copy the look from? To Sampaoli? Agassi? To the Tano Infantino? Paint a lock of pastry cream! Anyway, the toughest of the jury was Dolli Irigoyen … At times it reminded me of the nurse who took me from my hand to drug control at the World Cup in the United States 94, after beating Nigeria … It’s scary! Hold on, Doña Petrona! ”.

Diego, the girls, and Claudia, at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival (AFP).

They wouldn’t all be sticks, of course. About Santiago del Moro, the driver, would say: “Santiaguito bank him, I really like him. As Narigón Bilardo would say, he is a television multifunctional: one day he is in charge of a program in Much Music, to the touch he adds to Intractable, then it’s time to drive Who wants to be a millionaire?, continue his career in MasterChef Celebrity... It has no drama. If they offer to do Field bugs, grabs it without question. A capo ”.

Also, of course, Maradona would describe his culinary tastes: “I will never forget the mozzarella pizza that I ate with La Tota in a restaurant in Nueva Pompeya, on Avenida Sáenz, after collecting my first salary. in Argentinos Juniors. What a delight, please! I like pizza, empanadas, crumb sandwiches, sausages, my sister Kity’s stew and, of course, the roasts that my old man, the great Chitoro, used to make … ”.

Claudia Villafañe and Diego Maradona, in 1996. Photo Reuters

What would you say about Analía Franchín? “Not as much as with Yuyito, but I always had a very good vibe with Analía, another former Guillote. Mind you, what did you put on your head? One day he went out to cook with two wooden spoons tied in the lope, Again he nailed some wrists, again he hooked some family photos … All good with his recipes, but with the hairstyles the lame turtle escaped”.

About the other participants, I would say: “In addition to Claudia, I really liked the performance of Boy Olmi, del Polaco, Mono de Kapanga and, especially, Turco García, a friend, who also grew up in Fiorito. I directed it in Racing in ’95, when the president was Juan Destéfano, and we were always very good vibes: He liked motorcycles, I liked trucks … It makes me laugh when I hear him say: ‘if it hadn’t been for football, I’d still be a virgin’ … In MasterChef broke it: only he could have thought of preparing gizzard with caviar. Idol!”.

In one of the “MasterChef” galas, excited, Claudia Villafañe dedicated a plate to Diego Maradona: “It is for the father of my daughters,” she said.

To close, I would anticipate the second season of MasterChef: “They told me that some famous people have already been confirmed: Carmen Barbieri, Flavia Palmiero, whom I was lucky enough to meet when with Guillote we rented a house in Barrio Parque … Yes, it’s true, the house ended up on fire, and the owner he cut off our legs: he didn’t want to renew our contract … One button! That’s it, it’s over … For what is coming, my favorite is Juanse, another friend, ‘I would like to see Diego forever’ … I’m throwing him an idea: if reality goes well, he can compose a couple of songs, Rock of the Cat Dumas and Rock of the Piece of Cake… ”.

