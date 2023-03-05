Surely you have seen the memes and jokes about the wealth of people who live in Saudi Arabiathat is why a young woman who presumes that her Saudi boyfriend spends thousands of dollars a week to pamper her.

It is not at all unusual for different memes about the wealth of Saudi Arabian men to circulate on virtual platforms, but it is one thing to verify that these people are actually quite rich, as experienced by a woman whose sentimental partner It is originally from the Asian country.

It was through the TikTok social network where a netizen posted a video in which she bragged to her followers about the huge amounts of money her Saudi boyfriend spends on her throughout the week.

Currently, she and her boyfriend from Saudi Arabia live in dubai where he is in charge of fulfilling all her whims, no matter how expensive they are, for which she considers herself very lucky to have such a generous lover.

According to what the girl pointed out in the viral clip, in just 7 days her boyfriend from Saudi Arabia gave her amazing flower arrangements, Louis Vuitton brand items, a surprise trip, a luxurious van and a pony.

“Someone good at mathematics can help me to find out how much he spends on me each week,” he asked in the post published on the Chinese virtual platform, in which he disclosed in detail the price of each thing he gave him.

And in case something else was missing from the English content creator, her partner also decided gift her with Dior makeup, an all-terrain car and an exclusive dinner in a luxurious restaurant.

According to the calculations given by the woman in relation to what her partner in Saudi Arabia gave her in a week, the gifts, in total, cost the man around 140 thousand 500 dollars, that is, more than 2 million 500 thousand Mexican pesos.

As expected, the video posted on the TikTok social network did not take long to go viral, managing to gather hundreds of thousands of views, as well as more than 80,000 “likes” and hundreds of comments.