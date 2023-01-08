the era of serb Veljko Paunovic at the head of Chivas, in the MX League, started positively, since they entered a complicated stadium like the BBVA Bancomer to beat Rayados by the minimum of Alexis Vegadespite the fact that the team was totally dominated, owing the result to the good performance of the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez and the continuous failures of the royals.
It seems that the preseason of the Guadalajara It was a mirage, since their first 45 minutes were a total disaster, both defensively and offensively, making endless mistakes that could cost them defeat. From the outset, the coach surprised with his alignment by placing Jesus ‘Tepa’ Gonzalez as a winger on the right, which cost him dearly, since he was never able to accommodate himself, much less do damage, taking into account that he is used to being a center forward.
For obvious reasons, few balls reached the feet of Ronaldo CisnerosWhile vega Nor was he the usual footballer who unbalances and mocks, making childish mistakes, since he took a terrible free kick and later committed a foul to avoid a counterattack. The midfield was also lost, in the first minutes Sergio Flores He made a mistake when passing the ball, without forgetting that he was injured after the first 15 minutes, coming on in his place ruben gonzalezwhich also entered erratically, without precision, giving away possession.
Fernando Beltran He had little to show himself, with the few rojiblancas approaches born from his feet next to pavel perez, who even crashed a ball off the crossbar. In addition, perez he filtered a ball into the area to the baby, who threw his shot over the defensive pressure. Another one that was saved was Gilberto Sepulveawho was the most successful of the defenders both in the one-on-ones and in the passing game because Jesus Chiquete He also missed his intentions at the start, easily getting passed and leaving rebounds that created opportunities for the royals.
Already on the sides, very little from the captain Jesus Sanchez, who did not rush almost to the front. In the case of Alejandro MayorgaHe did not accompany the attack either and was easily eluded defensively by the Argentine Maxi Mezaleaving the goalkeeper Jimenez as he appears when stopping a shot from the South American. The situation improved in the plugin, since it seemed that it would be a copy of the first time, but vega he made an individual move from the left wing until he got into the center, leaving the rivals behind, taking a shot deflected by Hector Moreno that ended up in the networks. However, after that, Gru disappeared again before the local domain.
However, after that goal, again striped had dangerous approaches, although now the defense was improved, more attentive and without so many errors at the start, the first changes coming at 61′ with Isaac Brizuela Y Alan Mozo for Tepa Gonzalez Y chapito sanchez, respectively. In the few options created for the plugin, there was a hub to the area of the Little bunny it couldn’t connect roniwhile at 78′ came a rigorous expulsion on the tibasince I barely contact Maxi in a counterattack, with the Argentine selling the offense very well.
After being left with ten items, The magician moved his pieces to take care of the marker, since he took out roni for Antonio Briseno Already pavel for Victor Guzmanto leave vega as tip. Something risky, but at the same time understandable given the payroll difference, his bet coming out well, which was almost spoiled by a penalty of chiquete about the argentinian German Berteramealthough in the end, the latter ended up flying his charge for the red and white happiness.
Finally, the reality is that this team from Guadalajara still has a lot to work on, since most of them were below expectations, with no connection between the attack and the midfield, with gross defensive errors, with elements seeing action in unaccustomed areas. In the end, what has been done by the wacho with his great shortcuts, vega for his goal, chiquete Y the tiba for their defensive work, as well as pavel Y beltran when trying to arm the attack. It is urgent to see improvements for Date 2 because playing this way, they will hardly be able to reach the league.
