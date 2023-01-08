THE CHIVAS WON 🐐@Chivas He achieved his first victory of the tournament, by the minimum against @Rayados in the ‘Steel Giant’. The 🔟 rojiblanco appeared with its magic.#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/6glkKUaf22 — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) January 8, 2023

For obvious reasons, few balls reached the feet of Ronaldo CisnerosWhile vega Nor was he the usual footballer who unbalances and mocks, making childish mistakes, since he took a terrible free kick and later committed a foul to avoid a counterattack. The midfield was also lost, in the first minutes Sergio Flores He made a mistake when passing the ball, without forgetting that he was injured after the first 15 minutes, coming on in his place ruben gonzalezwhich also entered erratically, without precision, giving away possession.

Sergio Flores left at 21′ due to injury, taking his place, Rubén González. pic.twitter.com/cwNhhKI5Un — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 8, 2023

Already on the sides, very little from the captain Jesus Sanchez, who did not rush almost to the front. In the case of Alejandro MayorgaHe did not accompany the attack either and was easily eluded defensively by the Argentine Maxi Mezaleaving the goalkeeper Jimenez as he appears when stopping a shot from the South American. The situation improved in the plugin, since it seemed that it would be a copy of the first time, but vega he made an individual move from the left wing until he got into the center, leaving the rivals behind, taking a shot deflected by Hector Moreno that ended up in the networks. However, after that, Gru disappeared again before the local domain.

After being left with ten items, The magician moved his pieces to take care of the marker, since he took out roni for Antonio Briseno Already pavel for Victor Guzmanto leave vega as tip. Something risky, but at the same time understandable given the payroll difference, his bet coming out well, which was almost spoiled by a penalty of chiquete about the argentinian German Berteramealthough in the end, the latter ended up flying his charge for the red and white happiness.

Gilberto Sepúlveda was sent off at 78′ for hitting Maximiliano Meza with his forearm while he was booked; the first red of the Clausura 2023. pic.twitter.com/kEI5TsIB8q — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) January 8, 2023