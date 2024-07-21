The immigration restrictions announced by the Biden administration last month were bad news for many asylum seekers, but good news for those who were applying for a green card through sponsorship. It is important that those interested stay informed about the conditions, since Immigration reforms could change the picture. Here is what is estimated so far.

The firm specialized in immigration procedures, GovAssist, shared through its blog that Applicants for permanent residence are likely to face changes regarding the process Based on immigration reforms, there could be changes in application procedures, eligibility criteria, processing times, and more.

And the US authorities, specifically the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), have mentioned that they intend to make changes aimed at streamlining their processes, addressing delays and generally make the immigration system more efficient.

In this sense, the recommendation for those interested in obtaining residency is do careful research to stay abreast of updatesIn some cases, it is best to seek advice from experts who can adapt the strategy according to the new guidelines.

For example, it is worthwhile to be aware of the visa bulletin which provides updated priority dates for immigrant visa applicants so that you can get an idea of at what point you might be able to obtain your residency.

Possible changes to obtain the green card

Migration specialists warn that People interested in obtaining a green card should stay up to date with the latest updates. However, they provided an overview of three scenarios in which most residencies are requested:

In your opinion, Family reunification will remain a priority in immigration policy, Therefore, efforts to reduce the wait times that families have experienced in the past are expected to continue in 2024, for example through increased availability of visas for certain categories and application processes.

In the case of the employment-based green card, will seek to meet the demand for qualified workers, It is also believed that an expansion of the number of visas available for certain employment categories will be announced, in addition to a simplification of the application process.

While in the case of programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), A review is underway regarding eligibility criteria or application procedures so that benefits are granted to young immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children.

Finally, in the case of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), Authorities have announced new countries designated for the program and others that have achieved renewal to provide assistance to people with certain nationalities.