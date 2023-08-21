Brazil is the team with the most World Cup winners in history: the “Verdeamarelha” has five World Cupsconquered in Sweden 1958, Switzerland 1952, Mexico 1970, USA 1994 and Korea Japan 2002, and also registers two runners-up.
It is closely followed by Germany and Italy, which have four each, and by Argentina, which adds three with the conquest in Qatar 2022, while France and Uruguay appear with two, which was consecrated in 1930, in the first World Cup. , and in 1950, with the historic and unforgettable “Maracanazo”.
It should be remembered that FIFA announced that Conmebol will have 6 direct qualification slots and one playoff spot for the 2026 World Cup, which will be organized by Mexico, the United States and Canada. The Cup will go from 32 to 48 participants.
How has the Uruguayan team fared in the Qualifiers after having been champion of the previous World Cup? We review the two backgrounds.
How did Uruguay do in the post-1930 World Cup Qualifiers?
Uruguay did not play the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Italy 1934: Argentina and Brazil automatically qualified before the defections of Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Chile and Uruguay. He did not participate in the 1938 tournament either, and he already returned to Brazil 1950, without playing a qualifying round.
How did Uruguay do in the post-1950 World Cup Qualifiers?
After conquering the unforgettable 1950 World Cup, unexpectedly defeating local Brazil in the final, Uruguay qualified for Switzerland 1954 without playing a tie, since at that time the defending champion automatically qualified for the next one. There were three South American participants who competed for the remaining place in Switzerland: Brazil, Chile and Paraguay. The Brazilians ended up qualifying and accompanying Uruguay in that contest.
