tula rodriguez and Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores captured the attention of the media in 2001 by having a romantic relationship. Although they ended up separating, the romance between the television presenter and the former soccer player was considered one of the most mediatic of the Peruvian show business. Next, we detail what their love story was and why they ended.

Subsequently, the former vedette married businessman Javier Carmona, who died in September 2020. For his part, the former goalkeeper of Universitario de Deportes maintains a relationship with a young woman identified as Helen Villegas, with whom he had been dating since June of last year.

How did Tula Rodríguez and Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores meet?

‘Little’ Flowers revealed in 2013 how he met Tula Rodríguez. That year, she participated in the program “The value of truth” and provided details of her relationship with the presenter of “On everyone’s lips”.

As he pointed out, both coincided in a sketch in a comedy program on national television. He was attracted to her former vedette, so he was encouraged to ask her out. “I invited her to the movies, but we didn’t see anything at the end. The truth is that I do not remember what movie it was, “said the former soccer player.

How long were Tula Rodríguez and Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores together?

“Chiquito” Flores revealed that they were together for five years. “The first two years was about getting to know each other, adventures and pretty things,” she said. He also assured that at the time they thought about getting married or living together. However, he explained that his work in the province as a soccer player “complicated the relationship a lot.”

Why did Tula Rodríguez and Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores end up?

According to the version of the former goalkeeper of Universitario de Deportes, the relationship began to have problems because they did not trust each other enough. In 2013, ‘Little’ Flowers He also assured the program “Love, love, love” that he was unfaithful to the television presenter.

“I was with Tula (…), but I also had a parallel relationship with Maribel. At the time, I apologized to Tula, since it was not my intention. At that time, I had my fame, I did not know how to control myself, ”he declared.

Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores reveals who was the love of his life

In an interview with his friend, Luis Guadalupe, the former soccer player stated that although he had a beautiful relationship with Tula, the love of his life was always the mother of his children. “The love of my life was the mother of my children, but I fell in love with Tula (…) That was not the ‘click’, but the hook,” said Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores.