In a comment on his social networking network, “Truth Social,” Trump reiterated that he does not know the writer and former journalist E. Jane Carroll, who accuses him in the case of rape and defamation of her, stressing, “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.”
Details of the case and the jury’s conviction of Trump
- A US jury said Tuesday that former President Trump assaulted writer E. Jane Carroll was sexually abused in the 1990s and then tarnished her image by calling her a liar.
- The commission decided to oblige Trump to pay her five million dollars in compensation.
- Stephen Cheung, Trump’s spokesman, said that the former US president, who began campaigning for office again in 2024, will appeal this ruling, and Trump will not have to pay the compensation as long as the case is under appeal.
- Carroll, 79, testified during the civil trial that Trump, 76, raped her in the changing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 and then defamed her by accusing her of lying in a post on his personal platform last October.
- Although the commission concluded that its findings were sufficient to prove Trump’s responsibility for harming her, it did not convict him of raping her.
- The jury deliberated nearly three hours before rejecting Trump’s denial that he assaulted Carroll.
- Trump did not attend any of the hearings in the trial, which began on April 25.
- Trump will not face any criminal consequences or the threat of imprisonment, as it is a civil case.
- Trump’s legal team decided not to file arguments in the hope that Carroll would fail to present compelling reasons to the jury.
- Trump said Carroll, a former Elle columnist and Democrat, made up the allegations to try to boost sales of her memoir in 2019 and to hurt him politically.
#Trump #respond #jurys #decision #hold #responsible #sexual #assault #writer
Leave a Reply