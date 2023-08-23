It was his friend Albano who advised him to be examined and to let him discover the tumor: Toto Cutugno died forever

Very sad news arrived yesterday, one of the greatest and most famous songwriters passed away forever at the age of 80. Toto Cutugno he disappeared around 16:00, while in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for prostate cancer.

The news was disclosed by his manager Danilo Mancuso, who spoke of an illness he battled for many years and which eventually led to a tragic deterioration.

He had discovered that monster thanks to his great friend Albano. It was he who had advised him to be seen by a specialist. Toto Cutugno had spoken about it several times during the interviews.

The cancer metastases almost reached the kidneys. If I didn’t have surgery immediately, they would reach my kidneys and I was finished. I’m a miracle worker, so today I’m enjoying life. I enjoy it, my life is a gift from God. Without hurting anyone, you must not be a hypocrite. I have a character of m *** a. But a beautiful soul.

They took out my right kidney, I can’t walk much. And I perform on a stool, for three hours standing I cannot perform. Albano is one of the truest and most honest people I’ve ever met, he gives you friendship.

Albano’s thoughts after the news of Toto Cutugno’s disappearance

The news of Toto Cutugno’s passing has thrown the entire music world into turmoil. One of the figures who will forever have a place in the hearts of Italians has passed away forever. Albano himself wanted to remember him one last time, telling of theirs first meeting occurred in France in 1976 for a TV broadcast. He considered him a great musician, a nice and funny person, with a gruff face.