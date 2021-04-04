“The strange thing, the nostalgia, that’s a verse. You don’t miss a country, in any case a neighborhood. Anyone who feels like a patriot, whoever thinks he belongs to a country is a moron. All I’m saying is that when you have the opportunity to leave Argentina, you have to take advantage of it. This is a country where you can’t live, it makes you shit. It is a country plundered, preyed upon, without a future, and those who keep the loot will not allow it to change. Argentina is not a country, it is a trap … They make you believe that it can change and in the end they always screw you up. “

This is what Martín said to his son Hache in “Martín (Hache)”, the 1997 film directed and written by Adolfo Aristarain, starring Federico Luppi, who in the aforementioned scene explained to his son (Juan Diego Botto) why he was going to live in Spain. Something very similar is what Luz Hamparsonian (35) felt, who tired of the country, inflation, politics, flatness and insecurityShe decided to leave with her husband Pablo (36) and her son Vito to settle in Valencia, where they have been since last November, and start over.

“We sold everything but everything with a lot of pain, especially our house in Ituzaingó it had cost us so much to buy and build for three years, but a violent robbery that we suffered, in which my husband Pablo was shot, was what ended up pushing us to leave. We unsubscribed from banks and services, we understood that We no longer wanted to have any ties to link with Argentina, except the little heart with the loved ones who are there, “says Luz, who has resided in Spain since mid-November 2020.

Luz, Pablo, Vitto and the dog Ema, the day they left Ezeiza for Spain “to start a new life, with pros and cons, but knowing that we no longer wanted to have anything to do with Argentina.”

Luz and Pablo made the duel of their professions, she graduated in public relations, he an accountant, and they traveled with their project Valencia Connection, with which consulting and advising families who want to invest in properties in this Spanish city and surroundings. “We didn’t want to come to Madrid or Barcelona, ​​that’s why we lean towards Valencia, because of its warm climate and its proximity to the sea. Such a move had to have an immediate consideration“.

Within a month of being installed, the family quickly settled down. “We started from scratch with our project, having no idea how it would turn out and we are doing well, we are in the sowing stage but we are on the right trackWe feel that we are one hundred percent operational, with indescribable joy and tranquility. “

Luz and Pablo, cunt, showing the keys to their brand new apartment in Valencia. “We arrived in November and we wrote in February.”

Luz cannot believe how well the family adapted and that has to do with “because we are in a friendly place that contains us, In these few months we noticed how badly we lived in Argentina, Although it does not mean that we have not gone through what is called migratory grief … You have to be emotionally strong to emigrate, but once you get through the first leg, you feel an incredible re-empowerment“Illustrates Luz, who remarks that” in February we deeded and acquired our three-room apartment with the money that the sale of our house in Ituzaingó gave us. “

Teacher, graduated in public relations, with two postgraduate degrees in negotiation strategies, Luz talks about “reinventing ourselves, paying the right to pay, going through our own downturns that have to do with us In Argentina we had important jobs, we were not on the canvas, there was a lot to lose, it is understood? We did not come to ‘try our luck’, no! We came to rebuild our lives, to develop ourselves and to project a future here in Valencia, something impossible in my country. Today we have the inner tranquility of having made the right decision“.

“With my husband we convinced ourselves that we didn’t have to think about it anymore, that life is today, that life is leaving us and that we also have the right to live it, not hide it,” says Luz, here in the City of Sciences and the Arts, of Valencia.

Life as a family in the open air, going out at any time, walking at night with the cell phone, traveling by public transport, not living paranoid, “is something that cost us to undo, because keep in mind that we were living in a house in Ituzaingó with an electrified fence, security cameras, alarms, motion sensors and monitoring. It was crazy, it was like living in a fortress and the truth is that we didn’t give anymore“And from Spain, Luz concluded:” Life is today, life is leaving us, we also have the right to live it, not to hide it. “

“In the election you have to sacrifice pieces”

From Milan, the Chaco Javier Blassiotto, a lawyer who left Argentina for work, is stunned by the mixed feelings that shake him. “I miss the people, the streets, the voices … that little smell so ours, although the country is made shit, and it is very difficult to move forward in the face of so much uncertainty, that is why I think that having come here to look for other opportunities was a good decision, Although it has been very thought and meditated, nothing simple … In the election sometimes you have to sacrifice pieces “.

“I am from Argentina, I miss ours. But it is very difficult to get ahead in the face of so much uncertainty,” says Javier Blassiotto from Chaco.

Blassiotto is in Milan, where he may be based. “It will be several years, I do not know how many, but only now I am falling that I left and I do not think I will return.” Restless, curious and questioning, this 35-year-old asks himself questions without finding answers. “Why are we doing the way we are in Argentina? Why do decades go by and we always have the same but worse problems? Italy is not much more, but you have a vision of the future a little more predictable“.

He says he arrived last October and that you are about to buy a car, “An operation that you do here in a simple way, without stress, nor by stopping buying other things. And if things go with a favorable wind, in 2022 I will have my house with a 30-year loan and a very low fixed rate that I get without great sacrifices and without having a great salary. There is the great difference with Argentina, where everything is an ordeal … They promise you something in the campaign and it ends up being a trap “, he alludes elliptically to what Luppi says in” Martín (Hache) “.

“Without having a large salary, I buy a car in six months and in 2022, with a thirty-year loan, I will have my house,” says Javier Blassiotto from Milan.

True to his melancholic personality, Blassiotto lives informed about the Argentine reality. “From Italy you can see an intubated Argentina, in intensive care, aimlessly, against the march of how the world is going. And find out about get vaccinated, what to say! More than being ashamed, one is already hardened, it is another demonstration of the political class we have. What do they take power for? Full of helplessness and frustration to see all that, to see how we can handle whatever comes … that’s why getting away from this is a relief and living without that constant conflict is indescribable. “

“The present gives us freedom to project”

With a degree in hospitality, Mariana Merhe (35) turned one year old in Miami on March 16, where she traveled with her husband, Jorge Cabrera (36), Uruguayan, electronic technician. They live in the town of Brickell and somehow they are fulfilling the consummation of the American dream, a longing that Mariana had long ago “but that we suddenly accelerated with my husband. for the unsustainable situation to which Argentina is held hostage“, remarks this former neighbor of Haedo.

“From the US you can see a confused Argentina, without knowing what to do, slapping drowning hands and always with the same argument: ‘The pandemic as an excuse'”, says Mariana Merhe.

Mariana points out that “the good times of this adventure began that changed our minds, we are beginning to reap what we have been working for a year ago, but I confess that The first months were not good, because to the change of country and mentality, the pandemic was added, which complicated the labor issue, “says the hotel employee.” But we knew it was going to cost us at the beginning and today the reality is different, we are strong, solid and happy for the decision made. “

The married couple, who had a good job in our country, admit the fear of such a jump. “We were afraid of not adapting, missing too much, not fitting into the culture yankee, but we did it because it was stronger to feel that not only did we not have a future to project, but that the future was threatened by increasing insecurity, one of the main reasons why we decided to leave Argentina. I fell apart studying and working, but I knew I would rent for life. Here we already buy a car in a few months and we will get a loan for our home without problems“.

“We were afraid of not adapting, missing too much, not fitting into the culture, but we did it,” says Mariana.

Mariana remarks that the satisfaction they feel in their new destination is related to effort. “My husband and I are working hardHe in the automotive industry, which reactivated quite quickly after the pandemic, and I in the hotel sector, which progresses more slowly since we are very committed to complying with the protocols to take care of guests. This present gives us a lot of freedom and economic independence to be able to project“.

The comparison, says Mariana, “is inevitable and from here you can see a lost Argentina and always with the same argument: ‘The pandemic as an excuse’. Stop. Even when? I can’t not draw a parallel, what do you want me to tell you! They take care of you here, but they don’t wash your head with the ‘stay at home’. It is very difficult to see that there is no will to change in the mentality of our leaders, something that you see with different eyes, and more clearly, when you are abroad. “

