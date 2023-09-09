Tony Valencia He is officially a member of Grupo 5. The singer, who was a guest in the orchestra, is already part of the front of this important group. His entry into cumbia does not come from now: before he was in the Yaipen Brothers. Likewise, she was trained and received singing classes by the teacher Eva Ayllon, to whom he affectionately calls “mother” and she answers “son”. She was also on the show Yo Soy and La voz Perú.

The singer revealed to La República how he entered Grupo 5. As usual, he applied for a casting and it was Christian Yaipen himself who contacted him. “First it was for a casting, Grupo 5 launched a casting, I sent my videos, everything. Christian wrote to me, then Elmer,” he said. In this way, he was part of the group, but as a test to evaluate his performance on stage. That was how he was some dates replacing the singer Pedro Loli. After several weeks, Group 5 decided to make it official. “I accompanied the tour replacing Pedro Loli. For me it was a very special challenge (belonging to Group 5). What they did in San Marcos was historic. It is a great human group,” he said.

#Thony #Valencia #musical #son #Eva #Ayllón #enter #Grupo #singer #reveals