The Cantilo and Lugones highways and the Belgrano Norte railway line run parallel to the Río de la Plata, becoming a kind of border that separates Costanera Norte from the rest of the City. A border that had to be crossed to install a new sewer collector that will receive the effluents from Ciudad Universitaria, Parque Norte, Aeroparque and the gastronomic area located in that strip.

From AySA, in charge of the work, they affirmed that it was an unprecedented operation, because it was the first time they installed a sewer pipe of magnitude under a highway.

That was not the only challenge: at a depth of four meters a brick wall had to be crossed built in 1925, when the river reached that point. The other complexity was the terrain itself, made of mud and mud.

“It is about the installation of a 450 mm diameter pipe. It is a work that has no antecedents within the City of Buenos Aires ”, points out the Technical Manager of the Federal Capital of AySA, Virginia Meneghini.

The new collector, which is 225 meters long, replaces an older one, 300 mm in diameter, which showed great deterioration at the intersection of the Cantilo and Lugones highways and the Belgrano Norte railroad tracks.

Meneghini explained that it is a key point where the collector must be operational. “If not, we face problems of overturning and overflows on public roads,” he said.

The new sewer pipe also passes under the Belgrano Norte railroad tracks.

It is that this collector, says Meneghini, “is the only turnaround that the whole area has which is a closed perimeter that we call the ‘coastal ring’, where there is a set of sewage networks that collect the effluents from different users. Such as the Ciudad Universitaria, Parque Norte and all the restaurants in Costanera Norte “.

In AySA they explain that the new pipeline was installed 70 meters from the existing collector to affect the highway area as little as possible.

To do this, the method of micro tunneling, which consists of the construction of tunnels through which the new pipe runs. In this way, the necessary slope for the evacuation of sewage effluents is also guaranteed, reducing the risk of road breaks and traffic impacts.

The micro tunneling method was used to install the new collector.

“The work also consists of making three cameras, a manhole and a grease interceptor chamber,” explained AySA’s head of Sewers Maxima, Oscar García. Although the system used is very simple, the work is complex because it was necessary to make crossings under the track“.

At that junction, García says, the task became complicated. “We encountered harsh interference from 2.40 meter diameter brick, so it was necessary to do an excavation by hand that made the work quite difficult ”.

The works began in May 2020 and, despite the unforeseen events, it is close to being completed. Meneghini anticipates: “We calculate that in two months It will be completed and the new sewer collector will be fully in service ”.

