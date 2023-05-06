As DEBATE informed you in a timely manner, two men were arrested after the police discovered a house that functioned as a Coca-Cola brand clone soft drink warehouse in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, Mexico City (CDMX).

What will surprise you the most are the details released by the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ). How did they clone Cola-Cola in Mexico? Is it true that they earned up to 12 thousand pesos a day with garbage?

When you entered this publication, we don’t know if they had the secret formula for the North American soft drink, but we do know how they got everything they needed to disguise the product and make it pass as original.

It containers were obtained in businesses dedicated to the purchase and sale of plastics, while the covers or tokens were obtained with garbage collectors.

Although it may seem disgusting to you, if you frequent areas such as street stalls in CDMX, the Central de Abastos, Chalco and Nezahualcóyotl in Edomex, it is highly likely that at some point you bought a pirated Coca-Cola.

It should be noted that until now it is not known how they made the covers look brand new.

Money

Although the cloning of any item is a crime that could represent a health risk in some cases, like this one, the business operators had around 10 workers according to the version of residents of the Santa Martha Acatitla Norte neighborhood, published by Aristegui Noticias .

Some of the activities they carried out would be these: bottle washers, ambassadors, sealers, transporters and managers.

The illegal enterprise was going well, according to the investigations each box with soft drinks sold between 200 and 210 pesos on average. If they sold around 50 to 60 they had daily income between 10,000 and 12,000 pesos.

300 thousand pesos per month in the worst case scenario.