The UEFA Champions League, known as the European Cup, is without a doubt the most important competition in football, Since thanks to this, several European teams have made known many ways of seeing this sport, either by tactics, the technique of the players or how they manage the matches, the great promises of football.

Something that has characterized this competition is the magic that has been seen in several of its matches, since since its creation they have led the vast majority of teams to represent their shield and their shirt.

The Champions League final can be witnessed and lived on June 10.

And it is that in addition to seeing the best European clubs as they can be:



Real Madrid CF AC Milan England’s Liverpool

You can also see the best players in the world competing, leaving their souls to stand out and win the much-appreciated ‘orejona’.

It can be said that in this competition, apart from being able to observe the best of football today, Unparalleled historical moments have been witnessed, worthy of belonging to the Champions League. Teams have been witnessed that break any sports forecast or last-minute feats that have only been witnessed in the best competition that football has.

When talking about this championship, the vast majority of times, the question arises as to how it started, because to be what it is today, it had to have a start. For this reason, if you want to know how this famous tournament came to be, read on.

How did UEFA, the Champions League, originate?

As the vast majority of football fans know, this competition is organized every year thanks to UEFA. According to historical data, the first Champions League was played in the 1955-1956 season under the name ‘European Champion Clubs Cup’, commonly known in Spain as the ‘European Cup’.

Since then, this has consisted of facing the teams that will win the local title of their main competition, which is called the local competition. A very clear example can be when talking about the Premier League, the Santander League, or in this case, the Betplay Dimayor League, of Colombian professional soccer.

To the surprise of many, this European championship was not proposed by UEFA (European Union of Football Associations), but the main idea came from a private group and to this day some fundamentals of its creators are carried.

As an interesting fact, it is kept in mind in soccer history that when this idea came to FIFA it was not well received and it did not have much support from the vast majority of managers at that time.

But the project would be launched thanks to an editor from the sports newspaper ‘L’Equipe’, Gabriel Hanot, his co-worker, Jacques Ferrán and the president of Real Madrid at the time, Santiago Bernabéu, as they took up the idea, turning it into what that today we call the UEFA Champions League.

It all started when Jacques, the journalist, wrote an article in which he suggested organizing a tournament between champions of each countryand invited the clubs to put this issue up for debate.

As expected, the former president of Real Madrid, Bernabéu, was one of those who promoted the idea the most, captivating all his rivals. Hanot, for his part, proposed the idea at the UEFA congress, making the leaders create what today so many people enjoy on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

It is kept in mind that its first competition was held in the year 1955-1956 with various teams from many countries. But the one that would stand out, above the others, would be the one that today has the most ‘Orejonas’ in its establishments, without a doubt Real Madrid CF

In this first season of the Champions League, Madrid squandered talent and because of its players and its way of playing, it managed to sell 15 more teams that were competing alongside them.

After going through all the elimination rounds, the ‘Merengue’ team would face off against Stade de Reims, a French team. The final result was 4-3 in favor of the Spanish and, for the first time, there was a winner of the most beloved and longed for competition by professional players and soccer fans.

