The balance for the four South American teams on this first day of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been positive if we take into account that there were two victorious teams and a draw, but the reality is that both Uruguay and Argentina obtained merely unexpected results with a negative connotation.
Next, we will review case by case: Ecuador, ArgentinaUruguay and Brazil.
A strong card was played because it was against the local and in the first game of the tournament. No host had fallen in its premiere since it was implemented in Germany in 2006, and Ecuador with Enner Valencia was in charge of breaking that streak. Tremendous.
The most unexpected result, along with Japan vs Germany: Argentina fell to Saudi Arabia, after a positive first half, in a forgettable complement, with players in excess of the situation and at a worrying level. To turn the page and focus on Mexico, a great final.
The “Celeste” did not go from 0-0 against Korea, which was planted in a rival field and played an intelligent match. Either one of them could have won it. He is bound to make up points…
First game and first victory for one of the great favourites: Brazil stood with a very offensive team against an uncomfortable Serbia that did not allow chances in the first half, but in the plugin a double from Richarlison gave them the final sentence. Neymar’s injury worries.
#South #American #teams #day #World #Cup
Leave a Reply