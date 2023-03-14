Bitcoin, which alone accounts for more than half of the value of the cryptocurrency market, rose by about 12 percent, to approach $ 26,000, at the highest level since June 2022, while the total market value rose to about $ 1.1 trillion, an increase of about 10 percent in the last 24. An hour, as rated by CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrencies imposed themselves as one of the investment havens in light of the panic that struck the financial markets following the collapse of the “Silicon Valley” and “Signature” banks, despite the messages of reassurance sent by US President Joe Biden, stressing that the banking sector is safe and that the crisis is under control..

Despite the growing fears of dealers in the crypto market over the impact of the crisis of the collapse of 3 banks linked to technology companies and the crypto industry (Silicon Valley – Silver Gate – Signature), analysts identify three main factors that pushed the market to finally overcome the current crisis and after the decline in growth in recent weeks, namely:

* The expected impact of the “Silicon Valley” collapse crisis on the US Federal Reserve’s decisions, amid expectations of a delay in raising interest rates.

* The rapid steps taken by the US authorities to protect the country’s banking sector from the repercussions of that crisis.

* Messages of reassurance from President Joe Biden regarding the protection of the banking system, the assurance that it is safe and that small businesses enjoy security.

Is the crypto market a safe haven?

An expert in digital currencies and financial markets from the United States, Kathy Henderson, indicates in an exclusive statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that dealers in the crypto market believe that in periods of economic crises, digital currencies are “the safest way to invest their money” away from market fluctuations, And justify the high levels of currencies.

She points to many factors supporting that trend towards digital currencies in light of the state of uncertainty that usually prevails during periods of economic crises, among those factors related to technical and technological advantages and quick profits..

During the past week, the crypto market interacted with the crisis of US banks, and witnessed strong declines in their total value, to fall below a trillion dollars. Last week, for example, the rate of decline in Bitcoin was about 11 percent, to reach 20 thousand dollars, after Silvergate Bank was closed to cryptocurrency business. , before the US administration intervened to confirm confidence in the banking sector, which was then reflected in the performance of digital currencies.

How have cryptocurrencies been affected by monetary policy?

The head of the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Unit at the Swiss Economics Center for Economic Research in Switzerland, Matthias Hafner, added in an exclusive statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, other reasons for considering many digital currency dealers a “safe haven” in periods of economic turmoil, including the correlation of these currencies. rates of inflation and the interest rate.

He says, “Bitcoin gains value when inflation increases, which affects monetary policies and the interest rate of banks (..)”, explaining that “until now, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates in line with inflation rates, and the impact of the interest rate was stronger than the impact of Inflation is the reason why Bitcoin has lost its value in recent times“.

He continues: “Ever since the collapse of Silicon Valley, the markets have assumed that the Fed will stop raising interest rates (or at least increase them at a less aggressive pace), and therefore we see an increase in the value of bitcoin.”“.

The collapse of FTX… a watershed

In addition, economic analyst Nabil Al-Tamimi says, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that many digital currency dealers, until recently before the collapse of “FTX”, viewed the crypto market as a safe haven in times of economic crisis, And in light of what they see as guaranteed technical advantages and in light of the pursuit of profitable quick investments that attract them.

But at the same time, he links the collapse of “Silicon Valley” and “Signature” to the crisis of the collapse of the “FTX” platform for digital currencies, before the end of last year, and then something like a domino effect occurred, especially since some banks lost many of their assets and in Many creditors who had investments in cryptocurrencies continued to default, affecting banks’ ability and banking obligations.

He points out that many investors in digital currencies are linked to Silicon Valley bankers, especially those specialized in the technology sector (in addition to Signature Bank). The bank’s ability to fulfill its obligations and that it is unable to continue and has an asset problem.

However, the actions taken by the federal government and the statements of President Joe Biden, in which he pledged to protect the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley, are all factors that have strengthened the reassurance of the markets, and contributed to the relief among the digital currency dealers as well, especially in light of expectations indicating a reduction The pace of raising the interest rate is among the expected measures in light of the current crisis.

Uncertainty.. Will it promote the flight of investors into cryptocurrencies?

Tariq Al-Rifai, Executive Director of the Corum Center for Studies in London, says in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that many investors see cryptocurrencies, especially major currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as a safe haven at the present time. Because of the high volatility in the financial markets, and the state of uncertainty in the direction of many stocks, especially in the technology sector.

He adds, “We usually see that there is a strong correlation between the performance of Nasdaq, the technology index, and the performance of cryptocurrencies.. and we now see that this correlation was severed in the previous period, and investors tend to invest more in cryptocurrencies.”“.

Al-Rifai believes that “with the collapse of Silicon Valley, which was mainly dependent on technology companies, there have been fears on the part of investors regarding technology companies and the sector in general, and because of their poor performance last year as well, and therefore the trend may be towards cryptocurrencies.”“.