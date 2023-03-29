The Real Madrid players have ended their international commitments and return to the orders of Carlo Ancelotti. Below we show you how each of the players has fared with their selections:
wine jrRodrygo and Militao they traveled to Tangier to play the only international friendly that the Canarinha had. They were all starters and the highlight of the game was the fight between these three players that we see in the image due to a hard tackle that Vinicius received.
Brazil lost 2-1 and gave the feeling that it is a team that needs to be worked on a lot more, let’s remember that they are without a coach.
Carvajal and Nacho They were called up by Luis de la Fuente with Spain and both have shown what has been seen at Real Madrid all season. Nacho continues to comply and Carvajal has hit a very big downturn.
The center-back played 90 minutes of the first game and Dani played the first game and half of the second, costing Spain the final 2-0.
Camavinga shines, Tchouaméni fades. It’s the same case as with the Spaniards, they saw on the pitch what they’ve been seeing at Real Madrid all season. Despite the fact that Deschamps said that Eduardo was going to play as a winger, he opted for him as a pivot and he shone, leaving an exhibition in Ireland. Tchouaméni had a hard time getting into both games.
Courtois played the 90 minutes against Sweden, leaving a clean sheet and returned to the Spanish capital due to muscle discomfort. Luckily it’s nothing serious and he will be able to be next Sunday against Valladolid.
Fede Valverde is already established in the Uruguayan National Team as captain. In the two games that he has played he has distributed an assist and has scored a goal. He will be ready for the final stretch of the season.
Follow your line. When he goes with the selection he never doses. Modric played the two almost complete games. In one 84 minutes and in another 89. he The final stretch of the season with Real Madrid arrives and he is expected to show the best version of him, let’s hope he doesn’t take its toll.
The doctors recommended Alaba to go with the national team to pick up the rhythm of the competition and he played 45 minutes against Estonia in the last qualifying game. He was named the best Austrian player of the year.
He traveled with the national team and did not have a single minute. He was a substitute in the match against England.
