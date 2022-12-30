The dollar was supported by the rise in interest rates to levels of 4.25 percent, while on the other hand, gold prices received support from high inflation rates, which reached their highest level in 40 years, in addition to the Ukrainian war, and geopolitical tensions around the world, which were many. general.

In a look at the price movement this year, we see that the yellow metal shone in the first quarter, when it was able to approach its record peak at $2077 in the month of March, but as soon as it recorded these levels, it entered a downward trend, starting in the fourth month with the launch of raise interest rates.

The declines continued for seven consecutive months, until it recorded its annual bottom at $1612 levels.

Gold’s rebound did not begin until the last quarter, specifically in November, which was its best month, with rises of about $170.

At the end of the year, we see that the yellow metal, although it did not have gains that caught the attention of traders, was one of the stars of the markets in the last quarter.

As for silver prices, the performance was completely similar in the first quarter with gold, then there was a downward trend over a period of five months, during which the silver ounce recorded its annual low at levels close to $17.50.

After that, prices entered, in an upward trend over a period of four months, in which they regained $23 levels.

As for the very important number, which is the compound between gold and silver, which indicates the number of ounces of silver that one ounce of gold can buy, the number is now at 76, and these were the usual levels in recent years, with the last peak recorded by the compound at 125 levels, At the time of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, that is, one ounce of gold buys 125 ounces of silver, which gave its weight an indication that silver prices are very cheap compared to gold prices.