The Iraqi forces had never found a booby-trapped drone, except in a previous case, last year, in the heavily fortified Jadriya area, which constitutes a major shift in the strategy for using these drones.

The Security Media Cell also announced the downing of another drone in Baghdad.

The cell said in a statement that “Baghdad Operations Command forces shot down a second drone south of the capital, minutes after it published a first statement stating that a plane loaded with explosives had been shot down near al-Rashid camp.”

The downing of these two planes follows the attacks on Baghdad airport last Monday by a drone, also where American forces are stationed, without causing material or human losses.

The “Victoria” base, which includes US military personnel at Baghdad airport, was also attacked by drones last Thursday.

And pro-Iranian militias have recently been increasingly using drones against US and Iraqi interests, amid tension between Washington and Tehran.

Khazali’s threat

This remarkable escalation came after the leader of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq militia, Qais al-Khazali, who is on the US terrorism list, announced that negotiations between the United States and Iran regarding the factions “will not benefit them”, while he spoke of an expected escalation.

He said in a statement: “The insistence on keeping the American military forces means that the political and peaceful methods are futile in their exit, and that the option of resistance is legitimate, and it is the only one to force the American forces to leave.”

According to Khazali, the factions of what he called the resistance “will never stop the military option until the actual exit of the American forces,” announcing a decision to escalate, “which has already begun to be implemented, and the Americans must make sure that the readiness to respond is present.”

The deputy in the Security Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, Abbas Sarout, says, “Many parties outside Iraq, and inside it, own these planes, such as the armed factions, as well as ISIS elements, so we must first determine the party that seeks these actions, and know its goal and purpose, and then Take a firm stand on it.”

The Iraqi MP adds to “Sky News Arabia” that “Iraq has become a field of regional conflict and internal competition,” noting that “the Security and Defense Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the repercussions of this matter, and its reflection on the general situation of the country.”

He pointed out that “there are parties that want to harm Iraq, including regional and internal ones.”



Iraqi observers say that this method of attacks is a new tactic, used by armed factions loyal to Iran in Iraq, in order to force the Americans to leave and leave Iraq.

A source in the Joint Operations Command said that “the plane that was shot down on the night of Wednesday, Thursday, was coming from areas east of Baghdad, and was heading to the center of the capital, where it was monitored in Al-Rasheed camp, by the unit in charge, and contacts were made with various security leaders and military units, Regarding the ownership of that plane, however, the various types of security forces confirmed that they had not sent any plane, and that there was no such activity.

The source added to “Sky News Arabia”: “Then the decision was quickly taken to bring it down, by shooting him by unilateral.”

He continued, “Initial investigations proved that the Iranian-made Shahed X plane, which is similar in some of its designs to those owned by the Houthis, and with which they launch their attacks,” pointing out that “the explosive device of the plane was planting bombs inside it, designed to explode with the impact that might occur.” But the security forces managed to detonate it in the air.”

new challenge

The Iraqi forces found themselves facing the challenge of the drones, which seemed new to the country’s security arena, which made it difficult to follow, monitor, and shoot them down, and cost them additional effort, in light of the lack of equipment and technology used by the military establishment.

What makes it difficult for the Iraqi forces in the face of the Iranian drone war is their continuous targeting of diplomatic and western missions, and vital installations in the country, such as airports and sensitive military bases such as Balad Air Base, which means that a “disaster” will occur in the event that one of those marches hits its target, such as targeting the embassy. American or British, or fall on the international airport.

And recently, American warnings about this type of weapon, which recently entered the Iraqi arena, have escalated, as military leaders in the Pentagon confirm that efforts are underway to develop defensive systems to contain the threat of drones.