During the press conference after the match, Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz confirmed that Mohamed Abdel Moneim had a broken nose as a result of Mane’s strong intervention.

Abdel Moneim needs to undergo urgent nose surgery, according to Queiroz, so the medical staff was keen to transfer the player to a hospital near Cairo Stadium.

Summon Rabia and Jabr

Subsequently, the Egyptian national team decided to call Ramy Rabia, the defender of Al-Ahly club, and Ali Gabr, the defender of Pyramids, for its list of traveling to Senegal for the second leg of the final stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

And Wael Gomaa, Egypt’s national team manager, said: “We decided to call Ramy Rabia to the list of Egypt’s national team, along with Ali Gabr, the Pyramids defender,” according to the “Fi El Ghoul” website.

Egypt beat Senegal 1-0 in the first leg of the final round of African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The goal of the Pharaohs’ victory came in the 4th minute of the match, which was held at Cairo Stadium, when Senegal defender Salio Cisse slipped into his own net.

The return match will be held next Tuesday at 7:00 pm Cairo time, in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.