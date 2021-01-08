Hugo Moyano assumed the presidency of Independiente in July 2014. El Rojo had just recovered the First Division. The coach was Omar De Felippe but his contract was not renewed. The brand new leadership wanted a new coach and that is why they hired Jorge Almirón. Since then, In six and a half years of management there were six coaches and two Olympic rounds.

Almirón’s cycle began in July 2014 and ended in May 2015. In the Argentine Cup, he was eliminated by Estudiantes in the second round; in the 2014 tournament he finished fourth, eight points behind Racing, the champion. In the new long tournament of 30 teams and without relegation (2015) he left after losing the Avellaneda classic, in the 13th. date. There were 35 games, he won 14, drew 11 and lost 10 (50.4% efficiency).

After a two-game interim of Fernando Berón, he assumed Mauricio Pellegrino, who completed the tournament, finished fifth and qualified for the Pre Libertadores League, in which he lost the final to Racing. In addition, he played the South American and was eliminated in the quarterfinals. And in the Argentine Cup he did not pass the eighth. To the next tournament, 2016, the team was third but the Skinny he left two dates before, which Berón completed. In total, the Pellegrino cycle had the highest effectiveness of the Moyano era: 61% (He won 21, tied 13 and lost 7). The arrival of a man of the house like Gabriel Milito renewed illusions. But it was not a year. Between May and December 2016 he directed 19 matches, won 8, tied 6 and lost 5 (52.6%) He was eliminated in the Argentine Cup and the South American Cup, and Independiente was eighth after the 14th. date.

Hugo Moyano and Mauricio Pellegrino.

In early 2017 came Ariel holan and stayed until May 2019, the longest cycle under the presidency of the trucker leader. He was champion of the 2017 South American and the 2018 Suruga Bank Cup. The team finished sixth in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, and seventh in the 2018/19 Superliga. He did not do well in the Argentine Cup and in the 2018 Libertadores he was eliminated by River in the quarterfinals. In total, 104 games, with 49 wins, 32 draws and 23 losses (57.3%).

Hugo Moyano and a painting to Ariel Holan for the 100 games.

Sebastián Beccacece was the one that lasted the least, in 2019. He barely completed 16 games with 8 wins, one draw and seven losses (52%). Berón ended the year with another 6 games. 2020 was all for Lucas Pusineri, who leaves a date before the closing of the Diego Maradona Cup after 27 games, 11 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses (49.3%).