Whether you’re in the heart of the United States or halfway around the world, when you crave an American meal, you’re probably sinking your teeth into a hamburger.

While most Americans can’t remember a time without them, hamburgers only started to become widely popular in the United States about a century ago.

+ Senate Committee calls on Burger King and McDonald’s to explain hamburger advertisements

Few hamburger restaurants of that era continue to serve hamburgers made with fresh ground beef daily. Fewer still serve these burgers the way they were made in the past.

George Motz, a hamburger scholar, has devoted more than 20 years of his life to traveling the United States researching hamburgers. After producing, filming, editing and directing his 2004 documentary “Hamburger America”, Motz published a state-by-state guide to burgers and later his first cookbook “The Great American Burger Book” in 2016.

Most recently, he hosts Burger Scholar Sessions on Complex Media’s “First We Feast,” which is in its fourth season on YouTube.

“I like to say I’ve had more hamburgers in more places than you have,” Motz said.

We’d have to agree: Motz estimates he’s probably eaten around 20,000 hamburgers in his lifetime, with no plans to stop anytime soon.

During his travels, Motz encountered hamburgers that continue to serve their hamburgers as they did for over a century.

While these establishments remain few in contrast to their countless fast food chains, they are key to America’s hamburger story.

Motz shared five of the classics with CNN Travel. But first, a little bit of hamburger history.

How the hamburger became an American classic

The hamburger has a well-traveled history. According to Motz, the origin story of the hamburger begins in 13th century Mongolia, when Mongols and Tatars were fighting.

“Apparently, the Tatars liked raw mutton. They rode all day with raw mutton under their saddles. When they finally set up camp, they would take this raw, hot mutton, chop it up, probably add some spices or something, and eat it that way.”

The dish eventually arrived to send workers and ports along the Baltic Sea, which allowed it to reach more parts of western Europe, including Scandinavia.

From there it finally reached Germany and the port of Hamburg. When it arrived in Germany many centuries later, the dish changed from raw mutton to minced cooked beef, which today is known as frikadellen.

Motz explained that while German immigrants waited for their ships, they ate frikadellen as a cheap and tasty meal option. When they left Hamburg for the United States in the mid-19th century, migrants brought knowledge of the dish with them.

“Frikadellen ended up coming to the States, and I can imagine that frikadellen meant nothing to most people who lived in the US, unless you were German. Hamburg’, or simply Hamburg steak.”

As German immigrants moved west across the United States to farm, state fairs also began to appear.

Farmers from all walks of life attended these fairs to learn about different farming practices and equipment. According to Motz, German immigrants set up their own stalls serving Hamburg steak, which was considered an ethnic food at the time.

While hot dogs predate hamburgers as fair food, Motz says he believes the hot dog inspired several places to eventually start putting hamburger steaks on buns, making hamburger sandwiches, and eventually the hamburger.

No one can say for sure who did it first.

“There were about 7 to 9 claims across the Midwest, Texas, Ohio and Wisconsin, a lot of claims. Unfortunately, there’s no way to definitively prove who first put the hamburger steak on a bun,” Motz said. “It happened everywhere at the same time, and no one was reporting about it.”

The trend caught on and restaurants started serving the sandwiches. Hamburgers are now a point of pride in American cuisine, Motz said.

“The hamburger is pretty much the only food invention in America in the last 100 years or so. It started as an ethnic food from Germany, but we took it and made it different by putting it on bread.”

Having withstood the tests of time, from the Great Depression to Covid-19 and everything in between, some vintage burger restaurants remain standing today.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat