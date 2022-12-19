How did the FC Barcelona players do in the World Cup?

Unfortunately, for soccer fans, the Qatar 2022 World Cup has come to an end and brought with it a lot to talk about and analyze about each of the teams and their protagonists that have been forever inscribed in the book of football. football history.
On December 18, the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held where France and Argentina collided as the favorite teams and those that enjoyed the privilege of being the greatest candidates to lift the most desired trophy by all. The Lusail stadium lived the most exciting night in world football. Qatar prepared for a long time to carry out this great event where history would come to life on the pitch.
But from the point of view of the protagonists, then we will review and evaluate performance and performance of the FC Barcelona players in the World Cup.
The Spanish team did not have the best of luck in this World Cup, but Pedri’s individual performance every time he went into action was quite good, as usual. One of the best in the midfielder line.
For Luis Enrique, Gavi’s dedication and performance is of the utmost importance. Despite not transcending with his game, he had a very good performance.
The young central defender of Barça did not play in this World Cup and for this reason there is no way to evaluate his performance.
Ferran is a very intelligent player and for the Spanish team he has been very important most of the time, but this was not the occasion.
Balde’s debut with the senior team and in the World Cups was very exciting, unfortunately it was overshadowed by the mistake at the start against Japan, which led to the goal that made them tie.
Jordi Alba had a good presentation within what is possible. In the idea of widening the field and finding an extra pass when attacking, is where the Barça side came in.
Despite not achieving the goals, Sergio Busquets was one of the best with the national team.
Ansu did not have the minutes that he surely wanted. The goalscoring ability that he has could not be seen on the field of play and when he had action, he did not transcend.
Until the final match, Dembélé had been an important piece for Deschamps, as the starting winger. The bad game against Argentina and the foul committed against Di María took their toll on him and he remains one of the worst in the evaluation.
Another of those who could not gravitate was Jules Kounde. Despite being solid in the moments in which he had action, he had a bad game against Argentina that obviously detracts from him in the evaluation.
Memphis is one of the important players in the Dutch team. He didn’t get the minutes he surely wanted, but overall he performed well.
Another of the culés ambassadors in the world cup. Frenkie de Jong also proved to be another of the important pieces for his selection.
Ter Stegen had no opportunity to play. Germany did not have a good World Cup and the Barça goalkeeper was never called.
Poland’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski. Despite having gone to the round of 16, the “performance” of the Pole was not good.
Raphinha showed that he is an important and very intelligent winger. All his eyes were on Brazil and despite not achieving the goals, Raphinha’s overall performance with Brazil was quite good.
It was not a good World Cup for the Danish central defender. He played three games and said goodbye to the World Cup. A very poor performance.
The Uruguayan central defender did not have any minute with his team. He came from a very delicate injury and the coaching staff decided not to force his return, putting the player’s health first. It cannot be evaluated.
