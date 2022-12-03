The first phase of this World Cup is over, the group phase that gives rise to the knockout rounds of this prestigious competition. There are 16 teams that are getting closer to reaching the goal, there are also many teams that will return to their country empty-handed after failing to pass this first cut.
How will the FC Barcelona players have fared so far in Qatar 2022?
Marc-André Ter Stegen leaves with 0 minutes played in Qatar against Germany. The FC Barcelona goalkeeper has been the substitute for Manuel Neuer during the German stay in Qatari lands. Surprisingly, the German team leaves the tournament after failing to get past the group stage.
In practically all forecasts, the Danish team was given as the second classified in Group D, but further from that, they leave eliminated as the last of the group. Andreas Christensen will return to Barcelona sooner than he would like. He has played all 90 minutes in all three games.
The French from FC Barcelona, Koundé and Dembélé, have done well so far, classified as first in the group, even losing on the last day against Tunisia by a goal to nil. The victories against Australia and Denmark have put them in the next round.
In the Spanish team where there are more FC Barcelona players: Eric García, Jordi Alba, Balde, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. Being results, they have done well, they have managed to qualify for the next round but the reality is that they have given an image that gives reason to be concerned about the future of the championship. There are things to polish.
The three midfield players have started in all three games. Jordi Alba started in the first two, being replaced in the second half by Balde, while the young full-back started against Japan and in the second half Jordi Alba replaced him. Ansu Fati had minutes in the third game, Ferran scored two goals in the first game, and Eric García has not yet made his debut.
Depay and Frenkie de Jong with seven points go straight to the next round of the World Cup, facing off in the round of 16 against the United States team. The midfielder is a fixture in Louis van Gaal’s eleven, but not the striker who has not reached the World Cup in top form.
Lewandowski’s team has managed to qualify for the next round of the World Cup after finishing second. He will face his clubmates Koundé and Dembélé in the round of 16. The forward broke his bad luck and finally knows what it is to score a goal in a World Cup
Raphinha is one of Tite’s regulars and after starting the first two games he was a substitute against Cameroon, as Brazil was already classified for the round of 16. Of course, the canarinha could not make full of victories. South Korea awaits them in the round of 16.
Araújo’s call raised some controversy because let’s remember that the player is injured. Diego Alonso pointed out that the center-back would only play when he was feeling well, but he leaves the World Cup without making his debut, since Uruguay did not make it past the group stage.
