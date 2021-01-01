Welcome to the new year under the open sky in the fierce cold The farmers have set up their own mini theater under the open sky on the road. Where patriotic films are often performed at night. A large number of farmers watch the film heating the bonfire. Many types of events are held here during the day. On the morning of January 1, special preparations have been made by the farmers to celebrate the new year.

Farmers paid tribute to the martyrs during the strike Farmers on the Ghazipur border paid tribute to their martyrs during the dharna by burning candles and torches. During this time, the farmers also resolved to put their demands more firmly in front of the government. Many farmers’ organizations have been adamant on repealing the recently enacted three agricultural laws.

Cancellation of agricultural laws and deadlock on MSP continue On Wednesday, in a negotiation with the government of farmers’ organizations, a law on stubble burning and electricity bills was agreed. The government announced the withdrawal of both these laws, while the impasse remains on the MSP and the repeal of the laws. The government is advocating to form a committee on MSP with farmers. However, farmers’ organizations are demanding that it be legalized.

Why are the farmers performing? Thousands of farmers have been protesting against agricultural laws for more than a month on different borders of the national capital. Most of the farmers in the demonstration are from Punjab and Haryana. The government has said that these laws will improve the agriculture sector and increase the income of farmers, but the demonstrating farmer organizations fear that the new laws will weaken the system of MSP and market and farmers will become dependent on big business houses.

Farmers sitting on a dharna on the Delhi border in protest against the agricultural laws in the cold winter also attended the New Year celebrations. These farmers welcomed the new year by watching patriotic films down the open road in temperatures of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. During this time some young farmers were also seen doing Bhangra. Farmers on the Ghazipur border also paid tribute to their peasant companions who were martyred during the dharna. Explain that thousands of farmers have been camping in different borders in Delhi for the last one month.