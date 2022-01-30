The number of virtual visits to the global event exceeded the 72.5 million mark, driven by a range of cultural and entertainment events and activities available through Live from Expo, as well as extensive live broadcast coverage.

The “Global Goals” week, which left New York for the first time in its history, and hosted “Expo Dubai” from January 15 to 22, significantly increased the number of visits to the World Expo.

The Global Goals Week, which was held in cooperation with the United Nations, witnessed the establishment of the 20 most distinguished events, with the participation of Sanda Ogyambu, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, Jerome Foster, the American activist in the field of environmental justice and the youngest environmental advisor in the White House ever, and Helen Clarke, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and both advocates of the Sustainable Development Goals, British screenwriter, Richard Curtis, and American actress Robin Wright.

The week’s activities were virtually attended by Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Future of Food Summit

The “Future of Food” summit comes at the top of the expected events at the “Expo Dubai”, as it will be held on February 23 and 24, with the participation of 50 countries.

The Future Food Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations “FAO” as strategic partners, contributes to supporting the national food security strategy and stimulating all agricultural sectors and food supply chains to reach a sustainable food system available to all.

The main focus areas of the summit include artificial intelligence, nutrition, Internet of things, cloud solutions, drones, robotics, adaptive irrigation systems, indoor agriculture using artificial lighting, data management, supply chain management, climate-smart agriculture and food waste.

As well as controlled agricultural environments, ICT in the agricultural sector, the use of machinery, organic farming, precision farming systems, biotechnology, agricultural soil safety, saline irrigation, renewable energy and water management.

For her part, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Mohammed Al Muhairi, said in media statements: “We are proud to host the Future Food Summit, which brings together a wide range of specialists, stakeholders and decision-makers in the food sector around the world, to explore innovative solutions that enhance and accelerate the global transformation towards sustainable food systems. “.

She added, “This event coincides with the comprehensive approach of the UAE in dealing with the issue of food security, which stems from the National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

Celebrity presence

The “Expo Dubai” has witnessed the visit of a large number of celebrities in various fields so far, the last of whom was the Manchester United player and one of the football legends, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who visited the exhibition last Friday.

Ronaldo appeared on the stage, whose stands were filled in a distinctive way, as he ascended an elevator that carried the entire circular stage from underground to the middle of the audience.

Ronaldo appeared in the dialogue session, accompanied by the award for footballer of all time, presented by the “Globe Soccer” in partnership with the Dubai International Sports Conference, which the Portuguese star won last month.

Ronaldo thanked the fans present at Al Wasl Square, stressing his love for the city of Dubai and its people, noting his keenness to visit Dubai annually, stressing that Dubai always succeeds in important events, and he called on everyone to be keen to visit the exhibition.

On the same day, the English club, Manchester City, organized for its fans in the United Arab Emirates a free event at “Expo 2020”, in the presence of its English star, Jack Grealish. He was preceded by his teammate, Portuguese defender, Ruben Diaz, who visited the World Exhibition.

During the tour, Diaz said, “My first impression of the Expo has been so fantastic so far. I was very impressed by the surreal Expo Falls.”

The American singer and actress, Alicia Keys, also released her album “Keys”, during one of the “Dubai Expo” concerts.

On December 13, 2021, Lionel Messi surprised the visitors of the exhibition with a visit to the various pavilions, and he also met a number of eminent personalities in the UAE.

The Italian opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, was another prominent figure to attend Expo 2020 Dubai, and participated in the dazzling opening ceremony.

At the end of the “Space Week” at the Expo, visitors to the exhibition followed a distinguished artistic evening, as a concert was held by the Paradise Women’s Orchestra, led by international musician AR Rahman, who won two Oscars, and who participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition as well.

A number of Arab stars, such as Ragheb Alama, Kazem El Saher, and Nancy Ajram, also participated in reviving the “Expo Dubai” concerts.