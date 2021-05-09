Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptians, with their sense of humor, turned the Chinese missile crisis, which fell in the Indian Ocean, into a subject of humor and ridicule despite the fears that prevailed in the countries of the world due to the loss of control after it was launched from the Chinese island of Hainan on April 29.

After more than a week of speculation about the wreckage of the Chinese “Long March 5B” missile, the remnants of the largest Chinese missile fell in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, and most of its parts were burned upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, after it passed over Egyptian territory more than once, which caused A great panic.

A number of social media users in Egypt posted videos, making fun of the Chinese missile crisis and the possibility of its fall on Egypt, linking this with the new Corona virus epidemic.

Despite the fears that many Egyptians had about the fall of the missile, these videos that spread widely on social media sites, especially Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok, caused a state of humor about this crisis, especially from the content providers on these sites. From Upper Egypt.

A popular content presenter on social media, called “Am Heshmat” from Upper Egypt, sarcastically said that they are unable to breakfast or fast due to the Chinese missile, while another student during an artificial and sarcastic phone call with his relatives, move to life in a room below the house to be safe If the missile fell.

The Chinese missile crisis over the course of several days, topped the concerns of Egyptians in the most searched on Google, as well as the most frequently discussed on the Twitter site, with the hashtags: “The lost missile, the Chinese missile, the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and others.”

China announced hours ago that the space missile disintegrated over the Arabian Sea after entering the atmosphere.