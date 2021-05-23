Shaaban Bilal (Cairo): Egyptians have turned the black fungus disease, which has been talked about in recent days into an article of ridicule and humor on social networking sites, especially Twitter and Facebook.

As usual, Egyptians dealt with the crisis with a sense of humor in expressing their concerns about this disease that afflicts people with weak immunity, and its name was associated with the emerging coronavirus.

The black fungus disease has been the most searched on social media for two days, after statements about the late great artist Samir Ghanem’s infection before his death last Friday, which has not been confirmed by the official authorities.

Some users of social networking sites in Egypt published humorous pictures and videos about the black fungus disease as a material for ridicule, amid global concerns about the relationship of this disease to the emerging corona virus.

And the Egyptians used to divert crises and talk about them in a sarcastic way, which appeared in their publications related to the black fungus disease, in which they expressed in a humorous way their fears of this disease.

Earlier, the brother of the late Samir Ghanem blew a surprise by announcing that the late artist had contracted the black fungus disease, which is known for its seriousness. Hospitals or homes in different ways.

People become infected with mucous fungi through contact with fungal spores in the environment, for example, lung or sinus infections can occur after inhaling the spores, and these forms of mucosal mycosis usually occur in people who have health problems or take medicines that reduce the ability of The body fights germs and diseases that cause immune suppression.

Mucosal disease can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a wound, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.