In conjunction with the UAE’s announcement of the death of Sheikh Khalifa, this morning, Friday, the reactions of the masses of Egyptians on the official and popular levels, who regained his positions of love and support for Egypt in various historical situations, perhaps the most prominent of which was his presence alongside the Egyptian soldiers on the fronts in the October War.

For his part, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi hastened to eulogize Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, stressing that he was “one of the most precious men, and one of the greatest leaders, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, who passed away after a long journey of giving. It has a lot for his country and nation, so that the UAE has become a model for development and modernity in our region and the world.”

And the Egyptian president wrote on his Twitter account: “Sheikh Khalifa was truly a lover of Egypt, and a loyal friend in all circumstances and conditions. The dear deceased, with the mercy of his mercy, and the sister Emirates continue to progress and honor.

Major General Dr. Samir Farag, the Egyptian military expert and strategic thinker, expressed, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, his deep sadness at the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, offering his sincere condolences to the UAE and the Arab nation on the death of a man who loved his country and Egypt, as he was loyal and supportive next to him. The Arab environment in the various situations that have passed through the region during the past decades.

On the participation of “Bin Zayed” in the October War, Faraj says: “I was at the time in the general center of the military leadership of the war, and we received the news of Sheikh Khalifa’s participation, may God have mercy on him, with the soldiers on the fronts, with great happiness and thanks, because it is a wonderful position that reflected the extent of brotherhood, love and historical interdependence between the two countries. “.

He continued, “Sheikh Khalifa’s participation in the war was a wonderful gesture from the UAE and its president at the time, the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan, and it is one of the immortal positions in the history of the common memory between the two countries, and it reflects the extent of historical interdependence.”

The Egyptian military expert stressed the importance of the role played by “Sheikh Khalifa, who led his country to prosperity, growth and prosperity, and took power in a difficult period in the history of the Emirates that followed the death of Sheikh Zayed, but he was the best successor to the best predecessor, and succeeded in achieving comprehensive development and great progress.” in the country”.

Al-Azhar and the Egyptian Church also offer their sincere condolences to the UAE on the death of its deceased.

Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, said in a statement issued today, that Sheikh Khalifa “was a symbol of work and sincerity for the advancement of his homeland and his nation, and spared no effort in serving the causes of his Arab and Islamic nations, and his generous journey was full of achievements and successes that made his country a symbol to be imitated.” management, leadership and progress.

Today, Friday, the Coptic Orthodox Church, headed by Pope Tawadros II, mourned the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church on Facebook said: “The Coptic Orthodox Church headed by Pope Tawadros II, President of the United Arab Emirates, mourns Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who left our world today, after spending his life in the service of his country the Emirates and was good successor to good predecessor”.