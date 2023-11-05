The American New York Times reported that the conflict that has been going on between Israel and Hamas for a month is rapidly turning into a global war on the Internet.

She explained that Iran, Russia, and to a lesser extent China, used government media and social media platforms to support the Hamas movement and discredit Israel and its ally, the United States.

She added: “Iran’s proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq have also joined the war online, alongside extremist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, which were previously at odds with Hamas.”

Government officials and independent researchers said that “the deluge of propaganda and misinformation online is unprecedented,” noting that it is “a reflection of the geopolitical division in the world.”

In this regard, Rafi Mendelsohn, vice president of Siapra, a company specializing in social media monitoring, explained: “Hundreds of millions of people around the world are watching the conflict online, which affects the war in a way that is perhaps as effective as any other tactic on the ground.”

Siabra documented at least 40,000 “automated” or fake accounts on the Internet since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Experts highlight that emotionally charged, politically biased and false content could lead to anger and even violence beyond Gaza, raising concerns that it could fuel a broader conflict.

“It’s as if everyone is participating in this war,” says Mustafa Ayyad, executive director for Africa, Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

The Institute, a non-profit research organization based in London, studied influence campaigns by Iran, Russia and China, and found that they had all been advocating the same themes since the war began.

American officials and experts revealed that “the campaigns do not appear to be coordinated,” but they did not rule out cooperation and coordination.