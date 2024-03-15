The round of 16 stage in the CONCACAF Champions CUP is over, and four Mexican clubs are still in the fight for the title. America left on the road at Chivas, Tigers eliminated Orlando City, Pachuca destroyed Philadelphia and the Monterrey Soccer Club beat Cincinnati.
In one of the other keys, the Inter Miamicommanded by Gerardo: 'Tata' Martino and where Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba are among the star players, left out Nasvhille SC, thus completing their pass to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions CUP 2024, in where they will measure forces against the Monterrey Soccer Club.
The last time Messi visited Nuevo León was in 2006, for the friendly match against the Tigres de la UANL, in commemoration of the centennial of CEMEX. On that occasion the Catalans took the victory by a resounding score of 3-0. Lionel Messi did not play a single minute.
Only in December 2023, Tigres and América faced each other in a final for the Mexican championship. Now, there is a great possibility that they will meet, again, in a final. And the keys mean that they only face each other in that instance. In other words: if the two advance to the final, Gignac and Malagón will meet again.
Pachuca vs. Herediano: departure April 3 and return April 10.
America vs. New England Revolution: departure April 2 and return April 9.
Columbus Crew vs. Tigres: departure April 2 and return April 9.
Monterrey vs. Inter Miami: departure April 3 and return April 10.
It should be noted that all keys will be defined in Mexican territory. Taking into consideration that the away goal is the first tie-breaking factor, it is expected that the national teams will propose something different in their respective first legs.
