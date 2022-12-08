The boy traveled more than 17 kilometers from his home in Asa, near the edge of the Tsavo East Wildlife Refuge in Kenya.

With the help of pilot Ron Carr-Hartley, who works with the Sheldrick Trust to rescue and rehabilitate elephants in the wild, the baby was found.

Speaking to Newsweek, Hartley said the boy got lost after being separated from his brothers during a storm while they were on their way home from grazing cattle.

According to Hartley, a plane was used, in addition to forming a search team that included 70 people, who worked to comb the area where the child was lost.

The search operations continued for days without finding any trace of the child, according to Hartley, who indicated that the environmental conditions in the area were very bad, and it was difficult even for adults to bear it.

According to Hartley, he saw from the air in the area where the child was lost, predatory animals such as hyenas and jackals.

Hartley added: “The good thing about it is the rain and bodies of water, which made me somewhat reassured that the child would not die of thirst.”

Five nights after the boy went missing, Hartley found the little boy in a clump of bushes.

Hartley described the moment he found the child, saying: “I was close to losing hope at the time. After nearly a week of rain, no food, and the spread of predatory animals, the chances of survival seem slim or non-existent.”

Hartley indicated that the child suffers from malnutrition, and his body is covered with insect stings, which necessitated urgent medical assistance to him.