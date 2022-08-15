The sixties of the twentieth century meant a time of important changes in sociocultural terms, which fell like a glove, since two decades ago, the human race put its future at stake, since the industry of death inspired great nations to impose themselves as the narrators of our history.

However, the 1960s were the genesis of movements for peace, sexual freedom, recreational drug use, and artistic creativity. It seemed that people finally held hands and understood the true value of living together.

These were led by great minds that immortalized very functional ideas that remain to this day as a way of life, but that at the time, emerged as messages of resistance and disagreement with the death of other peers around the world. It was the time of ‘Make love, not war’ (Make love, not war) and ‘Peace and love’ (Peace and love).

However, like all times, there is always a character whose circumstances in which he developed as a thinking being ended up marking history, whether for better or worseand there is no need to stop at this time and look to the past to cite several examples.

Who was Charles Manson?

Charles Manson was a career criminal at the timewho endowed with great charisma, became famous at that time for having a small group of followers founded in some part of the California desert, United States, and which he himself baptized as ‘The Family’.

This group of followers was a faithful believer in the ideas preached by Manson, who was convinced that a “race war” was close. The idea came to him after listening to a song by The Beatles called ‘Helter Skelter’perhaps one of the most difficult to hear within the rich and extensive discography of the legendary British group.

Charles Manson and other members of ‘The Family’.

However, Manson’s ‘The Family’ made violence and death his hobby.and on August 9, 1969, they were the authors of one of the most remembered massacres of the sixties, when, in a modus operandi that seemed like a horror movie, they murdered five people, including Sharon Tate, actress very famous for participating in ‘Barrabás’, ‘The Devil’s Eye’ and ‘Don’t Make Waves’ back then.

How did Tate and Manson coincide?

By then, Sharon Tate was a rising star in Hollywood and was happily married to film director Robert Polanski, with whom she was expecting a baby. Tate had already coincided with Manson one day when he went to his house in Beverly Hills to look for Terry Melcher, who was a music producer and former tenant of the property.

In February 1969, Manson composed with his ‘Family’, a musical album following the lyrics of ‘Helter Skelter’ as divine mandates and was ready to be produced. Charles, convinced of his masterpiece, ordered the women of his sect to tidy up the house and make food for Melcher’s visit; however, this never came.

Manson and his group took this as a joke, so the leader himself went personally to speak with Melcher at his homebut this one had already moved and its place was already taken by Tate and Polanski.

the night of terror

On August 9, 1969, and without having overcome that episode, Manson decided to send four of his henchmen to Melcher’s old house. with the order to “totally murder everyone in the most gruesome way possible,” as revealed at trial.

This mission was entrusted to Charles ‘Tex’ Watson, his right-hand manalong with three of the six women members of the ‘Family’, specifically Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins, and Linda Kasabian.

Sharon Tate in ‘Dance of the Vampires’ Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In Beverly Hills was Sharon Tate, with an advanced pregnancy, accompanied by Jay Sebring, famous hairdresser; Wojciech Frykowski, screenwriter and friend of Polanski; and Abigail Folger, Frykowski’s girlfriend and Folgers coffee heiress.

already at midnight, the Manson ‘Family’ arrived at the house where Tate and company were. Before intervening in the building, they murdered a neighbor who was about to run away and then reported them to the Police. They immediately cut the telephone line of the place and managed to enter through the main doorwhich Kasabian stayed guarding.

The first person they found inside was Frykowski., who was asleep on the couch in the living room. Instantly she awoke to see Tex pointing a gun at her. Later he was tied up with a towel.

In the meantime, Atkins decided to search the house to find out where the others were. He quickly found Folger reading a book and Tate chatting with Sebring. Returning to the room, Atkins notifies Tex of his discovery, so he gives the order to capture the rest.

Immediately, Atkins and Krenwinkel stopped Tate, Sebring and Folger to take them to the courtroom along with Frykowski.. There Tex gave the order to the hostages to lie face down on the ground; however, they begged them to let Tate sit because of her pregnancy, a request they agreed to.

From there, Tex began a psychological game with the captured, saying out loud: “I am the devil and I have come to do what the devil does” as a metaphor for the inevitable end of their lives.

The first to show resistance to the humiliating capture was Sebring, who tried to take the revolver from Tex. to no avail and with worse luck, as Watson shot him in the torso, causing him to collapse instantly.

Taking advantage of the fact that the famous hairdresser was injured on the ground, Tex began to kick him in the face until he was unconscious and broke his septum, as well as one of his eye sockets. His face was practically disfigured.

It was there that Tex asked the hostages to hand over all their money, for which Folger gave him $70. That’s when Tex ordered Atkins to kill Frykowski.

Somehow, the screenwriter managed to break free and struggled with Atkins to the point of hitting her on the head, a situation to which Tex reacted quickly by stabbing Frykowski four times: two in the leg and two in the back. At that moment, Tex shot him twice and hit him with the butt of the revolver so hard that he damaged the gun, leaving him in agony.

Right there Folger, completely horrified, She managed to wriggle free and ran terrified while screaming for help. After this, Krenwinkel ran to catch up to her, while Tex applied four stabs to Sebringwhich made the barber the first dead of the night.

Suddenly Tex himself went looking for Folger, who was still being chased by Krenwinkel. He managed to reach them and jumped on her next victim, leaving her lying on the ground. In that state, Manson’s two followers stabbed her a total of 28 times.until he lay on the thin line between life and death.

Frykowski, who was still alive but dying, managed to get out of the house and walked to a utility pole, calling for help. all before the astonished look of Kasabian who was standing guard outside.

Both had eye contact for a few seconds, from victim to victimizer, from victimizer to victim. Finally the screenwriter collapsed at Kasabian’s feet.

There Tex reappeared, who did not believe at the time that the subject he hit and shot was still alive. It was like seeing Rasputin himself resisting the plot put together by the Russian empire to end his life. Despite his surprise, Tex, who already had bloodshot eyes, decided to end Frykowski’s life once and for all, stabbing him 51 times.

Meanwhile Abigail Folger, unaware of the fate of her lover, managed to get up in an almost miraculous way for a few seconds to walk towards the pool of the house, at the same time that his life was running out drop by drop. Close to reaching her destination, she no longer resisted her and the Grim Reaper beat her pulse, leaving her without vital signs lying on the ground.

Only one person remained: Sharon Tate. She was still tied to Sebring’s corpse. With what strength she could muster, she tried to escape, but he ran into the whole gang, which was ready to finish the job.

Between Kasabian, Krenwinkel and Atkins they held the actress so that she would not escape her fatal destinywhich came in the form of 16 stab wounds by Tex Watson, who took advantage of the blood that drained from the artist’s body to write the word ‘Pig’ (pig in Spanish) all over her body.

Finally, the followers of Charles Manson escaped from the crime scene that put the ‘Family’ in history as one of the most feared criminal organizations in the United States in the 20th century.

The luck of Manson and company lasted a few months, since On December 8, 1969, the Los Angeles Police Department managed to capture Charles and his entourage.

One of the chapters of Amazing Crimes of Serial Killers deals with Charles Manson, who in 1971 was sentenced to death, which was commuted to life imprisonment.

Some members of this sect, such as Krenwinkel, Atkins, and Manson himself were sentenced to death in 1971. This was made possible by Linda Kasabian, who offered important information about the ‘Family’ in exchange for immunity. Nothing has been heard from her since.

Despite his sentence, In 1972, the death penalty law was lifted in the state of California.for which the convicted were given life sentences.

Charles Manson finally passed away in 2017 while serving his sentence. Susan Atkins did the same eight years earlier. Meanwhile, Tex Watson and Patricia Krenwinkle remain sentenced to this day.

Photo: AFP / California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

